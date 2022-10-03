Burna Boy, 2Baba, and Teni To Receive A National Award From Nigeria's President
The three artists are among 437 shortlisted nominees to receive the national honor.
In honor of Nigeria's recent 62nd Independence Day celebration, the Nigerian government has shortlisted nominees to receive national recognition.
The awards fall under several categories, but Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been nominated to receive the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award, while Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba and Teniola Apata, whose stage name is Teni have been shortlisted to receive the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). The awards are a recognition of their accomplishments in music and their service to the country in various capacities. The awards are a symbol of recognition of the value that the artists have added to the Nigerian music scene, as well as their influence on Nigerian society.
Burna Boy has taken the music world by storm, and his recent record "Last Last," from his sixth studio album Love, Damini, quadrupled his fame and further pushed Afrobeats into the global music scene. The 'African Giant' has become a fan- favorite who has underscored some of Nigeria's civic issues in his music. He also became Nigeria's first Grammy winner, an accolade that solidified his stance in the music world, but also highlighted the impact of Nigerian artists. For over 27 years, 2Baba has been a force in African music, and is one of the pioneers of Afrobeats. Beyond the music, 2Baba is also known for his humanitarianism and philanthropy. Teni got her big break after releasing hit singles "Askamaya", "Case" and "Uyo Meyo," three records that made people pay attention to her artistry. The three have made significant strides in putting Nigerian on the map and have become well respected by their peers.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu is set to honor the trio who are among 437 other nominees, with five people slated to receive the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 to receive the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and 67 to receive the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).
The award show is set to take place on October 11th at Nigeria's capital of Abuja.
