Sep. 29, 2021 02:26PM EST
Teni in "Moslado"

Watch Teni's New Music Video For 'Moslado'

The Nigerian star unleashes a new Missy Elliott-inspired visual.

Teni comes through with the new music video for "Moslado," one of the clear highlight tracks from her album Wondaland.

The Nigerian artist unveals her new alter-ego, Makanaki in this new 90s-style music video directed by Alien, inspired by MIssy Elliott's classic visuals.

"To me, Wondaland is a complete body of work that best introduces Teni the Entertainer and who I am to different people and also to me," Teni explained Native. "To some, I am Oba Orin, the girl that can sing her heart out while to others and myself, I am Makanaki, the no-nonsense, brave, personality which I think I derived from my late father, not forgetting the One take God side of me which is very spontaneous."

For more, make sure to revisit our interview feature Teni Is a Star Reborn on 'Wondaland' and Beyond.

Watch the captivating visuals for "Moslado" below.

