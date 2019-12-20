burna boy
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 20, 2019 02:36PM EST
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for Getty Images

Burna Boy Will No Longer Perform at the Jo'burg Edition of This Year's Afropunk

Afropunk organizers say that they've agreed that 'now isn't the right time for him to come'.

Afropunk recently announced that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the lineup for the Johannesburg edition of the event this year.

The news come just a month after the "African Giant" withdrew from performing at the anti-xenophobia concert "Africans Unite" which was then altogether cancelled shortly afterwards.

It seems Burna Boy may keep his word about never setting foot in South Africa again. His comments came after he and several other international artists including South African rapper AKA got into a heated Twitter exchange during South Africa's September xenophobic attacks.

While Afropunk fans have been kept in the dark for a while with regards to whether Burna Boy would perform or not, the organizers have finally confirmed the latter just ten days before the event is set to take place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. W

Some South Africans have already "cancelled" Burna Boy and seem genuinely unbothered by the fact that he won't be performing at Afropunk anymore. Others have asked for refunds while some have asked the organizers why they're communicating Burna Boy's withdrawal only days before the concert itself. Back in 2017, Afropunk failed to communicate to fans in time that Solange Knowles would no longer be performing at the event due to an illness.


Additionally, there also have been requests to remove Sjava from the lineup following allegations of abuse from his former partner and fellow artist Lady Zamar in October of this year.


Check out the full line-up for the event here.

Image courtesy of the artist.

Sarkodie Releases New Album 'Black Love'

The album features Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, Efya, and more.

Sarkodie returns with the release of his highly-anticipated new album Black Love.

The star Ghanaian rapper has been releasing singles from the album throughout the year, including the tracks "Party & Bullshit." featuring Donae'o and Idris Elba, "Saara" with Efya, "Do You" featuring Mr Eazi, "Can't Let Go," and more.

Black Love also boasts features from Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, King Promise, Kizz Daniel and several other artists. The album is the artist's first release since 2017's Highest.

After a log wait, the artist released the album unannounced on Friday morning.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Dramedy 'Misbehavior' Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The South African-British actress takes on the role of the first Black Miss World ever in the 70s.

South African-British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in Misbehavior, an upcoming dramedy centered on the Miss World beauty pageant set in the 70s.

In the film, Mbatha-Raw takes on the role of the first Black Miss World during a time of pervasive racism and the birth of the Women's Liberation Movement.

Vanquish album cover.

Listen to Popcaan's New Mixtape 'Vanquish'

The Jamaican dancehall star comes through with a surprise drop.

Popcaan has shared a new 10-track mixtape, Vanquish.

The new tape is the Jamaican dancehall act's first release as a signee of Drake's OVO Sound. It follows his excellent album, Forever, and recent feature on Davido's "Risky."

Vanquish comes just ahead of Popcaan's Unruly Fest in Jamaica. The artist has also teased a new album coming in 2020.

"This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release. Next year will come the real album, but for now let's enjoy Vanquish together."

Popcaan featured on Davido's "Risky" earlier this year, one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019. He also jumped on a remix of J.Derobie's "Poverty" back in April, a track that was one of Best Ghanaian Songs of the year.

Listen to Popcaan's Vanquish below.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Idris Elba is Set to Receive His Citizenship from Sierra Leone

The actor will be awarded citizenship in his father's native country and reportedly spend Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio.

Idris Elba is reportedly set to receive his citizenship soon from Sierra Leone's government during his current visit to the country.

Born to a father from Sierra Leone, the country's Deputy Tourism Minister William Robinson has confirmed that the actor will also be spending Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio on Sherbro Island.

