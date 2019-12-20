Burna Boy Will No Longer Perform at the Jo'burg Edition of This Year's Afropunk
Afropunk organizers say that they've agreed that 'now isn't the right time for him to come'.
Afropunk recently announced that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the lineup for the Johannesburg edition of the event this year.
The news come just a month after the "African Giant" withdrew from performing at the anti-xenophobia concert "Africans Unite" which was then altogether cancelled shortly afterwards.
It seems Burna Boy may keep his word about never setting foot in South Africa again. His comments came after he and several other international artists including South African rapper AKA got into a heated Twitter exchange during South Africa's September xenophobic attacks.
While Afropunk fans have been kept in the dark for a while with regards to whether Burna Boy would perform or not, the organizers have finally confirmed the latter just ten days before the event is set to take place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. W
Some South Africans have already "cancelled" Burna Boy and seem genuinely unbothered by the fact that he won't be performing at Afropunk anymore. Others have asked for refunds while some have asked the organizers why they're communicating Burna Boy's withdrawal only days before the concert itself. Back in 2017, Afropunk failed to communicate to fans in time that Solange Knowles would no longer be performing at the event due to an illness.
Additionally, there also have been requests to remove Sjava from the lineup following allegations of abuse from his former partner and fellow artist Lady Zamar in October of this year.
Check out the full line-up for the event here.
- AKA Could Be Taking Shots at Burna Boy in His Verse on Costa ... ›
- The 'Africans Unite' Concert Has Been Cancelled - OkayAfrica ›
- South African Artists Against Burna Boy Performing at 'Africans Unite ... ›
- Burna Boy To Perform Anti-Xenophobia Show In South Africa ... ›
- Burna Boy, AKA, YCee & More Get In a Heated Exchange ... ›