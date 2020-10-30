burna boy
Popular
Zee Ngema
Oct. 30, 2020 11:37AM EST
Photo: Artwork provided by Warner Music

Burna Boy Vocalizes Nigeria’s Grief In New Track '20:10:20'

The Nigerian star channels pain, frustration and disappointment in his latest release.

Nigerian music heavyweight Burna Boy is not letting 2020 slow him down.

Following up his critically acclaimed Twice As Tall album, the star is back with "20:10:20," a great song born from devastating circumstances.

The track title comes from the traumatic event that occurred on 20 October 2020, when Nigerian government officials allowed military personnel to shoot at and murder Nigerian citizens at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria. The event, being referred to as the "Lekki Massacre," marks a pivotal point within the 12 days that hundreds of young Nigerians peacefully protested police brutality at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The song, produced by The Elements, opens with a simple melodic line that really grips you. Burna Boy leaves no room for ambiguity when it comes to his stances on social and political situations and he speaks directly to his Nigerian countryfolk in the lyrics. "Water runaway my eye! Nothin wey you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder," he says in the song, calling out the appropriate authorities to investigate and bring justice to those who were made to suffer.

Burna Boy uses the song to raise concerns around corruption, 'godfatherism' and the staggering rates of youth unemployment in his home of Nigeria. "20:10:20" borrows audio from real life traumatic events, to really drive the message home.

Listen to Burna Boy's new single "20:10:20" here.

Burna Boy - 20 10 20 (Audio) youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
burna boy #endsars #endswat nigeria nigerian music afro-fusion
Popular
Image supplied by the artist.

Interview: Master KG Talks 'Jerusalema' and Taking Bolobedu House to the World

Prolific South African artist Master KG talks about the international success of 'Jerusalema' , his next music project and hints at an epic collaboration with a certain music heavyweight.

If you haven't heard about South African musician and DJ Master KG then you have definitely been living under a gigantic rock for the past few months. With the international success of his 2019 release "Jerusalema" featuring Nomcebo Zikode, whether you're in America or Europe, New Zealand or Africa, Master KG is an artist on everyone's playlists––and for good reason.

The 24-year-old Limpopo-born artist is behind the viral #JerusalemaDanceChallenge that has seen fans across the world participating not only for social media but even as "team building" exercises at their various workplaces. Admittedly, as the world continues to figure out what life alongside the COVID-19 pandemic looks like, Master KG's music has provided a much-needed moment of reprieve for so many people other than just South Africans.

Aside from "Jerusalema" however, Master KG has a number of hits within his extensive discography in the uniquely South African bolobedu house genre, a "mixture of Afro house instrumentals and bolobedu melodies usually sung with high-pitched autotune (a staple in the subgenre)". Tracks like "Skeleton Move", "Waya Waya" and "Di Boya Limpopo" have become almost anthemic for South Africans particularly during the festive season. For this, Master KG has received and been nominated for several awards including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act and Best Male Southern Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma). And while he was surprisingly snubbed at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs), it's quite evident that that was a huge mistake on their part and one they won't be making again.

We caught up with Master KG to talk about the international sensation that "Jerusalema" has become, some of the other major projects he's working on, repping hard for Limpopo and how he's hoping to take bolobedu house to the rest of the world.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Tiwa Savage Releases Bold Visuals for 'Ole' Featuring Naira Marley

Tiwa Savage's stunning visuals for 'Ole', featuring Naira Marley, highlight the Nigerian government's corruption and pay homage to the ongoing #EndSARS protests.