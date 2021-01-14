burna boy
Music
Robert Solomon
Jan. 14, 2021 04:55PM EST

Burna Boy Features On Sia's New 'Hey Boy' Remix

Watch a new colourful and detailed animated music video for "Hey Boy."

Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy has hopped on the remix of Sia's "Hey Boy." Sia first took to her social media platforms on Tuesday to break the news.

The original version of "Hey Boy" was released in November of last year. Both the new remix and the original song are a part of the soundtrack to the Australian pop stars' forthcoming feature film, Music, which she wrote and directed. Music-Songs For and Inspired by the Motion Picture is expected to drop February 12, via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.

This new "Hey Boy" remix comes with a very colourful and detailed animated video directed by Rafatoon. The clip sees an animated Sia character performing to an outrageously exciting wolf audience and an animated Burna Boy alongside zebra-striped backup dancers.

Music, the singer's debut film,will star Kate Hudson, Maddie Zieglar, and Leslie Odom.

Sia's last album This Is Acting was released in 2016, while Burna Boy's fifth studio album Twice as Tall was released last year.

Sia - Hey Boy feat. Burna Boy (Official Video) youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
sia burna boy hey boy
Music
(Youtube)

