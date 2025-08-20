How Cabo Verdeans Are Leaning on Each Other After Devastating Flash Floods

Many Cabo Verdeans are currently picking through the ruins of devastating flash floods that led to the deaths of at least nine people. Within just five hours between near midnight Sunday and the early hours of last Monday, August 11, heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Erin washed through the north-western Islands of São Vicente and Santo Antão.

A whopping 192.3 millimeters (7.6 inches) of rain fell in that short interval, far above the annual average for São Vicente over the past three decades. The Cabo Verdean government stated that the weather conditions were uncommon and that the country did not have adequate equipment to forecast how heavy the rains would be, leaving citizens without a warning when the rains came. About 1,500 people were forcefully removed from their homes. “Hurricanes usually start in our waters, and we’ll experience some rainfall, but it's rainfall we're kind of used to,” Giovani Dos Reis tells OkayAfrica. Based in Mindelo, a port city in São Vicente, Dos Reis is a private chef who’s now employing his culinary skills in making meals for people affected by the floods. He is also crowdfunding to support relief efforts through Golden Hours Crew, a party-organizing outfit that has now turned into an emergency volunteer group. “We only get rain here like once a year — twice a year at max,” Dos Reis says. “It usually rains for like a week straight, but you are kind of able to know when are the rainy days and when aren’t. This time, we didn’t even receive any kind of warning.”

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, an average of one to two hurricanes a year are classified as Cape Verde storms due to the West African group of islands being the originating point for these storms. Usually, the cluster of thunderstorms moves off the continent and into the Atlantic, often dying out when they hit the ocean. On rare occasions, they travel to other continents, with less than one in ten storms crashing into the U.S. Currently, multiple Dutch islands, including Saba, Sint-Eustatius, and Sint-Maarten, as well as Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, are bracing for impact as Tropical Storm Erin reaches a Category 3 hurricane. The U.K. is also preparing for “an increasing possibility of stronger winds and rain, some of which could be heavy and thundery,” as Erin progresses deep into the North Atlantic. Dos Reis shares that this is the first time he’s seen a flash flood of this magnitude in Cabo Verde, adding that the lack of preparedness played a role in the severity of the damage. “There’s some roundabouts and parts of areas that are completely destroyed. I’m talking like streets split in half, where you can’t even get into certain communities,” he says, adding that the main city market was largely destroyed, and some houses were filled to the brim with mud. Online, there are pictures and videos showing a glimpse of the devastation, with water carrying cars and tearing through structures.