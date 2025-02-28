Listen to Cynthia Erivo’s First Solo Single in Four Years, “Replay”

Erivo returns to dropping new solo material ahead of her nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars this weekend.

Cynthia Erivo has returned with her first solo music release in four years. The British Nigerian artist has been incredibly productive since dropping her 2021 debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, reaching new heights of superstardom with feature roles in the live-action film adaptation of Disney’s Pinocchio, Netflix’s crime thriller, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and notably as the lead co-star in the musical fantasy smash hit, Wicked.

Erivo’s new single, “Replay,” is a reintroduction to her ethos as an artist who places a premium on vulnerability in her music. The new single is musically built on the entrancing quality of her voice, with an array of harmonies performed by Erivo, layered and tastefully stacked to create a blissful and enveloping effect. The drums in the chorus also add a touch of dynamism.

The arrangement heightens lyrics that feel like they’ve been ripped from journal entries written after months of therapy. In three affecting verses, Erivo explores abandonment, dealing with “hero complex” and the toll of constantly “spend[ing] every waking hour working hard to write your will.”

There’s a modesty to “Replay” that helps to keep it from crossing over into maudlin territory, a confessional that’s refreshing without laying it on too thick.

Ervio’s remarkable return to releasing her solo music precedes this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, whereshe’s up for Best Actress and could complete the rare EGOT quadruple. She’ll also perform at the award ceremony, returning to the stage six years afterher rousing performance of “Stand Up,” which was nominated for Best Original Song back then. At the recent Grammys,she performedFrank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” as part of the tribute showcase to the late, great American super-producer Quincy Jones.

