Listen to Davido’s Highly-Anticipated New Album ‘5ive’

Davido is back.

The Nigerian superstar, who by now has cemented his place as Afrobeats royalty, returns with his fifth studio album, appropriately titled 5ive.

The 17-song album sees Davido taking off from an Afrobeats foundation to bring in a wide array of influences from R&B, reggaeton, and dancehall, as well as contributions from Musa Keys, Victoria Monét, Shenseea, Becky G, Omah Lay, Odumodublvck, Shenseea, Tayc, Dadju, YG Marley, Chris Brown, Chike, and more.

“This '5IVE' album? Man, it means everything to me. It’s more than just a number — it's a statement of where I stand, five albums in,” Davido mentions in a press statement.

“Getting to work with artists that I love and respect from all over the world on this project was a blessing. Different sounds, different cultures, but one vibe! This one right here shows my growth, my journey, and where I am now in my life and my artistry,” he says.

5ive includes the previously released singles “Awuke” with YG Marley, “Funds” with Odumodublvck and Chike, and “Be There Still.”

Other highlights on the album include “CFMF (Can’t Feel My Face),” which we can see getting a lot of radio airplay for its shuffling Afropop beat and sing-along chorus, and “10 Kilo,” a midtempo jam with yet another addictive vocal melody from Davido.

“Offa Me,” featuring Victoria Monet, is another standout. The track, produced by Haitian DJ and producer Michael Brun, is ready-made for the incoming warmer months in the Northern hemisphere.

Speaking about the track, Davido mentions “‘Offa Me’ came together so naturally — pure energy, pure music. Victoria is such an incredible artist, and our sounds blended in a way that felt effortless. It’s that perfect mix of both our worlds, something sexy but still makes you move."

Listen to Davido’s 5ive below and look out for our deep dive into the album on the OkayAfrica site soon.