Davido Balances Strong Execution and Purpose on ‘5ive’

A handful of qualifying terms apply toDavido, all positively flattering. The Nigerian American singer is inching close to fifteen years as one of Afrobeats’ most prolific superstars, so it’s only right that his name will consistently be greeted with accolades. However, for all the compliments, perhaps his most defining quality is his self-awareness.

On his newly released album, 5ive, it is more pronounced than ever that Davido knows his strengths and is brazen about leaning into them. The album is made up of 16 attempts at making buzzy slappers. It follows a Nigerian pop superstar proud to embrace Afrobeats heritage without reserve, favoring consistency over the chase for (sometimes faux) uniqueness that has seeped into the upper echelon of the pseudo-genre.

Several times in Davido’s career, there have been moments of course correction, whether that’s embracing being born with a silver spoon on the barn-burning classic “Dami Duro,” which eschewed the not-so-convincing rags-to-riches shtick of his first single, or going on a run of zeitgeist-defining singles in 2017. Davido is at his best when he embodies what makes Afrobeats appealing on the most elemental level: making hits.



Coming offTimeless, a document of his resilience and unsinkable star power, 5ive doubles down on the premise that Davido remains the best candidate when the agenda is hit-making. WhereA Better Time was an unwieldy follow-up to the incredibly cohesive and envelopingA Good Time, the singer has followed an acclaimed album with one that does a commendable job of balancing strong execution with purpose, even if it lapses into self-referencing.

For an artist like Davido, whose calling cards are charisma and catchy lines, familiarity isn't the worst thing. You don't need to listen too closely to hear the moments that echo the singer's past work. Like Timeless, the log drum is a prominent fixture here; on a few songs, the dembow rhythms that gave A Good Time its smooth feel resurface; and there's a diverse cast of featured artists, like he's done on his previous three albums.