Davido Balances Strong Execution and Purpose on ‘5ive’
The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar doubles down on his ability to make hits, favoring a level of familiarity that pays off positively.
A handful of qualifying terms apply toDavido, all positively flattering. The Nigerian American singer is inching close to fifteen years as one of Afrobeats’ most prolific superstars, so it’s only right that his name will consistently be greeted with accolades. However, for all the compliments, perhaps his most defining quality is his self-awareness.
On his newly released album, 5ive, it is more pronounced than ever that Davido knows his strengths and is brazen about leaning into them. The album is made up of 16 attempts at making buzzy slappers. It follows a Nigerian pop superstar proud to embrace Afrobeats heritage without reserve, favoring consistency over the chase for (sometimes faux) uniqueness that has seeped into the upper echelon of the pseudo-genre.
Several times in Davido’s career, there have been moments of course correction, whether that’s embracing being born with a silver spoon on the barn-burning classic “Dami Duro,” which eschewed the not-so-convincing rags-to-riches shtick of his first single, or going on a run of zeitgeist-defining singles in 2017. Davido is at his best when he embodies what makes Afrobeats appealing on the most elemental level: making hits.
Coming offTimeless, a document of his resilience and unsinkable star power, 5ive doubles down on the premise that Davido remains the best candidate when the agenda is hit-making. WhereA Better Time was an unwieldy follow-up to the incredibly cohesive and envelopingA Good Time, the singer has followed an acclaimed album with one that does a commendable job of balancing strong execution with purpose, even if it lapses into self-referencing.
For an artist like Davido, whose calling cards are charisma and catchy lines, familiarity isn’t the worst thing. You don’t need to listen too closely to hear the moments that echo the singer’s past work. Like Timeless, the log drum is a prominent fixture here; on a few songs, the dembow rhythms that gave A Good Time its smooth feel resurface; and there’s a diverse cast of featured artists, like he’s done on his previous three albums.
The standout track “Offa Me” by American R&B singer Victoria Monét is musically different from “D&G” by Atlanta songstress Summer Walker. Still, both songs are based on already infatuated love interests playfully propositioning each other. “10 Kilo” is spiritually tied to “Risky” in their devotion to plus-sized women. At the same time, the pre-released “Funds,” featuring Nigerian artists Chike and ODUMODUBLVCK, calls back to the classic hit “Fall,” emphasizing Davido’s deep pockets in service to his romantic interest.
5ive proves that veteran Afrobeats superstars don’t need new tricks to be compelling, especially when their ear for melody is as captivating as Davido’s. Over the thumping log drums and soulful guitar riffs of “Holy Water,” he sings in half-glide, half-syncopated flow, balancing out the sensual tone of Musa Keys and Victony with his trademark ebullience.
There’s no mistaking Davido’s identity; he’s as preoccupied with being the affluent loverboy as ever, and his self-confidence remains evident. Where the album falters a bit in its full tilt are the moments of personal emoting, especially the three songs run in the back half that start with bouncy chest-pumping “Nuttin Dey.” It’s not that these songs aren’t decent; it’s that they’re far less poignant and profound than similarly-toned songs in the singer’s catalog like Timeless opener “OVER DEM” or A Good Time closer “Animashaun.”
The strongest personal declaration on 5ive is the penultimate pre-album single, “Be There Still,” a booming cry of Davido’s unyielding readiness to rake in all that is his for years and years to come. It’s a full circle moment with “Dami Duro,” unabashed in its expression and forward-facing without any external care. Davido wears his convictions on his sleeves.