Asake and Davido to Headline AfroFuture’s U.S. Debut in Detroit

Afrobeats superstar Asake has been confirmed as one of the headliners for this summer’s maiden U.S. edition of AfroFuture in Detroit, Michigan. The Lagos-raised singer joins fellow Nigerian superstar Davido as the main stage headliner. The festival organizers have now unveiled their second wave of performers, giving festivalgoers a full glimpse into the artists and DJs who will be taking the stages.

AfroFuture, the music festival that debuted in Ghana as Afrochella in 2017, is known for championing Africa's vibrant culture, creativity, and diaspora. The diverse lineup for AfroFuture Detroit continues that aim, with Ghanaian popstars KiDi and King Promise joining a robust selection of African acts that also includes Nigerian singers Lojay and Fave, highlife star Flavour, as well as veteran French Congolese rapper/singer Gims.



Haitian Canadian producer/DJ Kaytranada will be on the main stage, a nod to Detroit’s seminal dance music scene. Rap star and Detroit native Tee Grizzley will be putting on for the host city, while Ludmilla will bring her infectious brand of Brazilian Funk to the Motor City.

Outside the main stage, the culture stage is set to bring colorful party vibes to the festival with a host of DJs and party brands lined up. South African spinners DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Tyler ICU, and TxC will be behind the decks. Meanwhile, Days Like This (DLT), Obi’s House, and Toasted Life are party brands that will take over the culture stage.

AfroFuture Detroit will take place at Bedrock’s Douglass Site between August 16 and 17, 2025. In addition to electric performances, festivalgoers will be treated to dynamic art installations, curated food selections, and a vibrant marketplace showcasing African and diasporic talent. Tickets are available on the AfroFuture Detroit website.