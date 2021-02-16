music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Feb. 16, 2021 08:07AM EST
Still taken from YouTube trailer.

Def Jam Africa Releases Tracklist for 'Coming 2 America' Album

Def Jam Africa Releases Tracklist for 'Coming 2 America' Album

'Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America' is the upcoming 16-track album featuring Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Prince Kaybee, Diamond Platnumz and more.

Def Jam Africa recently shared the tracklist for the compilation album set to accompany the release of the upcoming film Coming 2 America. The album, Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America, features a number of African artists including Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Prince Kaybee, Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, Sha Sha, Tekno and several others. The music project is reportedly set to drop when the highly anticipated sequel premieres on Amazon Prime on March 5th this year—three decades after the first iconic film.

READ: The Trailer for 'Coming 2 America' Is Here and It Looks As Iconic As the First

After fans received the exciting trailer for the sequel earlier this month, yet another surprise awaits them in Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America. While the film's "I'm a King" soundtrack features Megan Thee Stallion and Bobby Sessions, this 16-track album was inspired by the Black Panther themed compilation album and is reportedly a fusion of American hip-hop and a number of different African genres. The first track of the album is Nasty C and Ari Lennox's "Black and White" whose romantic music video was released just yesterday.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive withVariety, CEO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan South Africa, Sipho Dlamini, says the following:

"We wanted to bring our knowledge of the music from the continent that is coming up and affecting the youth globally — it's not just Afrobeat...Much like the movie is about America on one side and Africa, we could draw on the African genres you would expect but you also have R&B, hip-hop, house and so forth. 'Black and White' is a great example. It sounds like it could have been made in a studio in the U.S., and it's a collaboration with an American artist, but Nasty C is as African as it gets."

While Coming 2 America stars old favourites including Eddie Murphy, Shari Headly, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and John Amos, South Africa's Nomzamo Mbatha joins the cast as a royal groomer called Mirembe. There are also rumours of an appearance by Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Check out the full tracklist below:

1. Black And White – Nasty C ft. Ari Lennox
2. Owo Ni Koko – Larry Gaaga & Umuobiligbo
3. Magnet – Locko
4. Skeletun – Tekno
5. Overdue – Tellaman Feat. Sha Sha
6. Jiggy Bop – Alpha P & TMXO
7. Dosabado – DJ Arafat
8. Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee Feat. Msaki
9. Dangerous Love – Tiwa Savage (DJ Ganyani Amapiano Radio Edit Remix)
10. Moya Omubi – Th&o.
11. Hallelujah – Diamond Platnumz Feat. Morgan Heritage
12. Ye Mama – Toofan Feat. Fally Ipupa
13. Ain't It True – Bonj
14. Loke Loke – Gemini Major Feat. ANATII
15. Shesha – De Mthuda & Njelic
16. Everything – Ricky Tyler

From Your Site Articles
south africa coming 2 america def jam africa film music
Popular
Image supplied.

Netflix Reveals New Faces for Second Season of ‘Blood & Water'

Netflix South Africa has shared the new faces joining 'Blood & Water' for the highly anticipated second season.

Netflix South Africa has revealed the new additions to the popular original series Blood & Water. This comes ahead of the highly anticipated second season which is reportedly set to premiere later this year. Netflix South Africa's shared a fun video of the cast dancing behind the scenes and fans immediately spotted new faces. The video, which has close to 200 000 views, has Blood & Water followers excited for the second season.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Burna Boy Drops Fitting Visuals for 'Onyeka'

Nigerian Afrobeats giant, Burna Boy, has shared his latest stunning music video for his single 'Onyeka'.