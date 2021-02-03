film
Coming 2 America Out on March 5th

The Trailer for ‘Coming 2 America’ Is Here and It Looks As Iconic As the First

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited Coming to America sequel will be available March 5 on Amazon Prime.

Finally!

After months of guessing who would show up in the sequel and who wouldn't be making their way back to New York City, fans of the newly-crowned King Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy) and his most committed companion Semmi (Arsenio Hall) have been gifted a trailer and official movie poster—30 years after the first and icon film.

The two-and-half-minute long trailer leads us to believe that the film, directed by Craig Brewer, will just be as entertaining as the first. The film follows Murphy and Hall as they travel back to New York City to find the King's son, and the adventures that ensue upon return to the abundant country of Zamunda.

And as if film legends Murphy and Hall weren't enough to sell you on the film, the star studded cast might be the selling point. Expect appearances from the likes of James Earl Jones returning as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Queen Lisa, John Amos as Cleo McDowell and Louie Anderson who plays Maurice. Other mentionable appearances include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan Teyana Taylor and South Africa's Nomzamo Mbatha. There were also rumors of a Davido appearance, and yes you most likely heard it from us.

The sequel was written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Justin Kanew.

Cast and crew aside, with how iconic the first film was, we're excited what King Akeem and Semmi will get themselves in to this time around.

Check out the trailer for Coming 2 America here!

Coming 2 America Official Trailer #2 | Prime Video www.youtube.com

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Bankulli & Not3s' 'Foreign' Will Get Stuck In Your Head

After a successful 2020, the Nigerian manager-turned-singer is back to give fans exactly what they want.

Nigerian Afropop manager-turned-singer Bankulli is back this year with a fire track and accompanying visuals featuring Not3s, and we urge you to take note.

On his second go at being center stage, Bankulli (who got a Grammy nod for his work on Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift) recruited British-Nigerian Afroswing crooner Not3s to add his golden touch to the track. The latest and snappy single "Foreign" is sure to appease fans with it's stylish and catchy vibe, and equally as pleasant visuals to match.

The track, produced by DJ Coublon, is certainly one to get us excited for warmer weather and friendlier days. On the single Bankulli says, "After the year that was 2020, the world needs a fresh start, a silver lining, the type that is a staple of Not3s polished style and having a summer banger this early is never a bad thing."

We see the vision, and we are all aboard the train. Check out the music video for "Foreign" here.

