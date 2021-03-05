The ‘Coming 2 America’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack & ‘The Rhythm Of Zamunda’ Are Out Now
Featuring Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Larry Gaaga, Alpha P, Davido and many more.
It has been more than 30 years since the premiere of the beloved classic comedy Coming to America. Its highly anticipated sequel promises to be greater than its predecessor. The film will be accompanied with two albums—Coming 2 America original motion picture soundtrack and Rhythms of Zamunda, whose tracklist is inspired by the movie. Both albums, which are currently available on all major streaming platforms, feature African music royalty Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Larry Gaaga and Alpha P, who joined a select group of artists from around the continent to produce these tracklists.
Still blazing charts after the success of his debut album Old Romance, Tekno has a growing list of impressive collaborations with artists like Davido, Drake, Beyonce, to name a few. The singer does not have not one, but two of his hit songs featured; "Waka Waka" is featured on the official soundtrack and "Skeletun" on Rhythms of Zamunda.
Tiwa Savage continues to solidify her position as one of the leading artists pushing afrobeats to a global audience. She graces both soundtracks with her singles "Koroba" and the "Dangerous Love" taken from her third studio album "Celia".
Apple Music's Artist of the Month and Headies Rookie of the Year nominee, Alpha P is a rising artist to look out for. With the inclusion of his single "Jiggy Pop," it's clear that he's just getting started.
Larry Gaaga's single "Owo Ni Koko" featuring Umuogbilibo is also featured on Rhythms of Zamunda. Gaaga is popularly known for his sensational hit, "Low," which features Wizkid, and amassed over 25 million views on Youtube.
The 16-track compilation was curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini with the support of Universal Music Nigeria, Ivory Coast & Kenya.
This is a pan-African project to the say the least. It effortlessly bridges the gap between various African countries and cultures.
