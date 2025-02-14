Who Was Delcat Idengo, the Congolese Singer Killed in Goma?





Delcat Idengo (also spelled as "Delcat Idinco" and Delcat Idingo"), born Delphin Katembo Vinyasiki, was fatally shot on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, while filming a music video. A Congolese musician and activist, he was known for his politically charged songs addressing corruption, armed conflict, and governance in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). His death has drawn significant attention to the growing insecurity in the region.

A voice for the people Idengo's music often criticized government authorities and armed groups operating in eastern DRC. He was particularly vocal against the M23 rebel group and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), denouncing them as forces of occupation in Goma responsible for perpetuating violence, displacement, and insecurity in the region. Among his notable works are "Politiciens Escrocs" ("Crooked Politicians") and "Pays des Prisonniers" ("Country of Prisoners"), which highlight issues of political corruption and social injustices in DR Congo. "Ils promettent le paradis, mais nous donnent l'enfer" ("They promise paradise, but give us hell"), he sang in "Politiciens Escrocs." "Notre pays est une prison sans murs" ("Our country is a prison without walls"), he lamented in "Pays des Prisonniers." He also delivered a live public performance taunting President Félix Tshisekedi by singing "Tshisekedi maquette de président maquette" ("Tshisekedi, a model of a president, a model"). Idengo's words implied Tshisekedi as a mere figurehead controlled by external forces rather than a real leader.

The circumstances of his death Idengo had been in the middle of filming a music video for his latest release, "Bundukiza Kwetu" ("Our Guns"), which he had uploaded to his YouTube channel the day before his death. The lyrics specifically condemned M23 and ADF as occupying forces in Goma.



Voices of Congo broke the news of Idengo's death on X on Thursday afternoon, local time, alleging that "Armed men linked to the M23 group opened fire on the musician while he was filming a music video for a song condemning the same Rwanda-backed movement." The tweet also included graphic images of Idengo lying on the floor, deceased. While filming, the singer had been wearing a military uniform and chanting, "M23 and ADF are the same thing: a policy of land occupation in Kivu," according to reports .

A troubled region Idengo's death comes amid rising tensions in North Kivu , where the Congolese military has been battling various armed groups, including the M23 rebel movement. The area has suffered from instability for decades, with millions displaced due to ongoing violence. Around 350,000 people have been internally displaced from fighting around Goma and Minova from the most recent attacks. Within the past year, authorities have cracked down on dissent in Goma, particularly against artists, journalists and activists who challenge the government's handling of the security crisis. Idengo was among those who refused to remain silent, using his music to demand change. "He wasn't afraid, and he said what he thought," local journalist Innocent Buchu told OkayAfrica.

Public outrage and calls for justice Following news of his death, protestors have flooded the streets of Beni , where Idengo was born, to demand justice. Opposition leader Martin Fayulu has called his killing an assassination and demanded a ceasefire.

The Congolese government has also condemned the killing of Delcat Idengo, with government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya describing it as an "abominable act" and attributing responsibility to the M23 rebels, who he also links to Rwanda. The M23 group, however, has denied involvement and instead accused government-aligned forces of the crime.