Listen to OkayAfrica, Okayplayer & Global Grind's 'The Diaspora Download' Playlist

Black Music Month is a celebration of incredible Black music and its rich cultural heritage. That’s why OkayAfrica, Okayplayer and Global Grind came together to honor music that represents the expansive African diaspora.

We’ve got timeless cuts in this new playst from Yasiin Bey and Lauryn Hill along with newer tracks from Little Simz, Obongjayar, Burna Boy, Tyla, Stonebwoy and more. We hope you enjoy the vibes and discover some new favorites.

Take a listen to The Diaspora Download playlist below.