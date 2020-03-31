The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month
Featuring Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Vinka and more.
East African artists have been keeping our spirits up with upbeat and catchy releases this month. Here are our picks for the best East African songs of the month.
Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.
Harmonize 'Bed Room'
Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz' record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others. Afro East is another of Harmonize's projects that showcases his ability to seamlessly fuse Afropop with Singeli and Bongo.
Mbosso 'Tamba'
WCB Wasafi star Mbosso delivers yet another traditional bongo jam titled "Tamba."
Rayvanny ft. Dulla Makabila 'MISS BUZA'
Popular Tanzanian bongo flava act Rayvanny embraces the native Singeli sound on his new banger "Miss Buza" which features Dulla Makabila.
I Know
While the New York-based Kenyan singer Maya Amolo is still on the come up, her new single shows her immense promise and irrefutable talent. Her first official release for this year, "I Know" is a track that showcases the artist's diverse vocal ability.The soft and raspy tones of Amolo's sound coupled with structured melodies, allows her to delve into the complexities of self-love and love for the other in a unique way. The track, as is the case with a lot of Amolo's music, dissects the duality of love as both beautiful and ugly, healing and hurtful. — Rufaro Samanga
Vinka 'Red Card'
Ugandan pop-star Vinka didn't disappoint this month. Her newest bop, "Red Card" , is aimed at informing and sensitizing the public about the dangers of alcohol misuse.
ETHIC 'QUARANTEI'
Trust Ethic Entertainment to turn a world crisis into a club-ready banger. The Gengetone's collective released their new single "Quarantei" a days ago and it certainly encourages us to continue partying while we stay isolated at home.
