heat of the month
Audio
Camille Storm
and
 OkayAfrica
Mar. 31, 2020 03:41PM EST
Youtube

Harmonize in "Bed Room"

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month

Featuring Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Vinka and more.

East African artists have been keeping our spirits up with upbeat and catchy releases this month. Here are our picks for the best East African songs of the month.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Harmonize 'Bed Room'

Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz' record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others. Afro East is another of Harmonize's projects that showcases his ability to seamlessly fuse Afropop with Singeli and Bongo.

Mbosso 'Tamba'

WCB Wasafi star Mbosso delivers yet another traditional bongo jam titled "Tamba."

Rayvanny ft. Dulla Makabila 'MISS BUZA'

Popular Tanzanian bongo flava act Rayvanny embraces the native Singeli sound on his new banger "Miss Buza" which features Dulla Makabila.

I Know

While the New York-based Kenyan singer Maya Amolo is still on the come up, her new single shows her immense promise and irrefutable talent. Her first official release for this year, "I Know" is a track that showcases the artist's diverse vocal ability.The soft and raspy tones of Amolo's sound coupled with structured melodies, allows her to delve into the complexities of self-love and love for the other in a unique way. The track, as is the case with a lot of Amolo's music, dissects the duality of love as both beautiful and ugly, healing and hurtful. — Rufaro Samanga

Vinka 'Red Card'

Ugandan pop-star Vinka didn't disappoint this month. Her newest bop, "Red Card" , is aimed at informing and sensitizing the public about the dangers of alcohol misuse.

ETHIC 'QUARANTEI'

Trust Ethic Entertainment to turn a world crisis into a club-ready banger. The Gengetone's collective released their new single "Quarantei" a days ago and it certainly encourages us to continue partying while we stay isolated at home.

From Your Site Articles
east african music east africa heat of the month
Audio
Youtube

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month​

Featuring Niniola x Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Oxlade, Naira Marley, Davido, Mr Eazi, Joeboy and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in March.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photo: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers.

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month

Featuring Rema, Niniola x Femi Kuti, Tony Allen, 2Baba, Olamide, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML and more

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in February.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
"Mafa Mafa" cover art.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Team Up for New Track 'Mafa Mafa'

Check out a new one from Davido's label DMW.

Now is a better time than ever to take in new music, and thankfully, some of our favorite artists have been delivering.

Nigerian stars Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf inked up for the new collaborative track "Mafa Mafa," under Davido's record label DMW, which launched back in 2018. The song features mostly rapping as the artists trade verses back and forth in Yoruba. "Mafa" is a Yoruba saying that loosely translates to "don't pull it."

Davido originally teased the song with a short dance video shared last week.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

The 13 Best South African Songs of the Month

Featuring Nasty C, King Monada, Shabaka and The Ancestors and more.

Our list of the best South African songs of the month includes new singles that dropped in March, alongside those that were highlighted by getting the music video treatment.

Check out our selections below, which feature Nasty C, King Monada, Shabaka and The Ancestors and more among others.

The list is in no particular order.

Follow our MZANSI HEAT playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.