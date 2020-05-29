The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (May)

DMW 'Mafa Mafa' feat. Davido, The Flowolf, Peruzzi & Dremo<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e70295804d53f169da0cac9cfcfb17b2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oBq3DysPtdY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/davido" target="_self">Davido</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/peruzzi" target="_self">Peruzzi</a></strong>, <strong>Dremo</strong> and <strong>The Flowolf</strong> <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-peruzzi-dremo-and-the-flowolf-team-up-for-new-song-mafa-mafa/" target="_self">dropped the track "Mafa Mafa" a few months back.</a> The Nigerian artists have now released the accompanying visuals for the collaborative track which was produced by Davido's DMW record label. "Mafa Mafa" is the first official single of the year from DMW. The song sees the artists dropping rap verses back and forth in Yoruba with "Mafa" loosely translating to "Don't pull it." Produced by the talented <strong>Nakademus</strong> and directed by <strong>Director Q</strong>, the music video itself is a straightforward one that sees the artists doing their thing and having a ton of fun while they're at it.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/watch-davido-new-music-video-mafa-mafa-peruzzi-dremo-the-flowolf/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
DRB Lasgidi 'Pioneers'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A7tFUesVQ7An8e5pEu7sPYv" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>The trendsetting Nigerian collective <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/drb-lasgidi" target="_blank">DRB</a> </strong>have released their highly-anticipated debut album, <em>Pioneers</em>. The 12-track album features a slew of notable guest features from Nigeria's youth culture-led alté scene, including <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/lady-donli" target="_blank">Lady Donli</a></strong>, <strong>Tems, Odunsi (The Engine), Prettyboy DO, Santi</strong> and more, while the heavyweight Nigerian rapper<strong> </strong><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/olamide" target="_blank">Olamide</a> </strong>appears on the track "Shomo." Consisting of members <strong>Boj, Fresh L</strong> and <strong>Teezee</strong>, the group named the album <em>Pioneers</em>, to reflect on their roles as "key figureheads within Lagos's rapidly expanding Alté scene." In the spirit of collaboration, the group also worked with young producers like <strong>Pheelz</strong> and <strong>GMK </strong>and enlisted the new wave Nigerian artist <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/edozie__/" target="_blank">Edozie Anedu</a></strong> for the the album's standout artwork.</p><p>Find out more</p>
Little Simz 'might bang, might not'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a30632531b3aa696c9d3e57ac0d74eb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/blJyX82m8iA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>British-Nigerian rapper <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/little-simz" target="_blank">Little Simz</a></strong> shares her new EP,<em> Drop 6</em>, which she wrote and recorded within the last month of being on lockdown. The project sees the artist delivering witty, self-assured lyrics on tracks like "might bang, might not," "one life, might live" and retrospective lines on "you should call your mum." It features production from TDE's <strong>Kal Banx, OTG, Kadz</strong> and more, while singer <strong>Alewya</strong> features on the closing track "where's my lighter."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-little-simz-new-ep-music-drop-6/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Mr Eazi 'I No Go Give Up On You'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4bfd4e0accf77269770e3a167d5cd89"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rMi9AGauaxg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_blank">Mr Eazi</a> </strong>is back with his latest track, 'I No Go Give Up On You," his latest song since the release of "Kpalanga" at the top of the year. The track, is a mid-tempo love song, with Eazi singing sweetly to his lover about his unwavering feelings for her. He released the track under his ever-growing <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/empawa" target="_blank">emPawa</a></strong> initiative, with a humorous visualizer to accompany it. The song was produced by <strong>Blaq Jerzee.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-mr-eazis-new-song-i-no-go-give-up-on-you/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Gorillaz 'How Far?' ft. Tony Allen & Skepta<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="38851b7936776c1a9c4aa2af8eb6ae8e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GiWduWEtma4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/gorillaz" target="_self">Gorillaz</a> </strong>shared their latest song from their Song Machine series in the form of "How Far?"—a track that features the late afrobeat pioneer <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tony-allen" target="_self">Tony Allen</a></strong>, who sadly <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tony-allen-legendary-afrobeat-drummer-musician-has-died/" target="_self">passed away</a> last week, as well as <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/skepta" target="_blank">Skepta</a></strong>. "How Far?" is built on stuttering percussion, orchestral chords, and lead by Skepta's rhymes. In addition, Tony Allen's vocals come in around the 2-minute mark. "The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen," a press release states.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tony-allen-new-gorillaz-song-how-far-skepta/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Yung L & Wizkid 'Eve Bounce' Remix<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc147d066a5b972e40e9c15e91b5b374"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3NnjbS3RLCc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_blank">Wizkid</a></strong> joins <strong>Yung L</strong> on the vibrant new song "Eve Bounce (Remix)." The song is from Yung L's <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2sWHrRAfgfSxqhDpCiVP3m?si=Zvm60C5yTmqn8Vjrhik-Ow" target="_blank">Juice and Zimm EP</a>, </em>taking its name from the fact that it samples<strong> Eve's</strong> 2002 hit "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt88GMJmVk0" target="_blank">Let Me Blow Ya Mind.'</a> The remix came about after a social media exchange between the the two Nigerian artists about making new music during quarantine. The afro-dancehall song is totally made for the summer, with its dance-worthy production and airy feel. It features a breezy second verse from Wizkid and a catchy hook that also interpolates <strong>Mario's "</strong>Let Me Love You."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-wizkid-yung-l-new-song-eve-bounce-remix/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
TEKNO "Sudden"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cda381d06831bc9fc680c3770db0c7fd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TSbpkA5T4Cs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Heavyweight Nigerian artist <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/tekno" target="_blank">Tekno</a></strong> returns with his latest track, "Sudden." The <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/spax" target="_blank">Spax</a></strong>-produced song relays a socially-conscious message that reflects current conditions in Nigeria that have been heightened due to the pandemic. "The song uses an upbeat tempo to shed light on the current socio-economic situation, corruption and poverty in Nigeria," reads a press release from the artist. "The singer and song writer talks about how 'all of a Sudden,' the prevalent situation has caused majority of Nigerians to plunge deeper into poverty and suffering, with nothing to eat."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-tekno-new-song-sudden-nigerian-music/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Kiienka "L.A. Girl"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b72fbd1a3a136f36609bf74530cf288e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fb3tr_WakiI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Kiienka</strong> is a rising new rapper and producer coming out of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He recently dropped his sophomore mixtape, <em>Spaceman 2.0, </em>a largely self-produced affair that sees him delivering quick-paced melodic lines and rhymas over a mix of trap and R&B beats. Get into standout track "L.A. Girl" above.</p><p><a href="https://fanlink.to/spaceman2" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Terri 'Ojoro'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5063a5c24ea667317eea5e3437607f4b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WmfOooKjxqU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Star Boy's <strong>Terri</strong> recently dropped the new EP, <em>Afro Series</em>, which features the addictive lead single "Ojoro." This one's got some big replay value, watch the track's music video above.</p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/starboyterri?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tomi Agape "London"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8cb33507232d1107288a31eb26c12539"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xFulOpi23R0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>British-Nigerian Alté singer <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tomi-agape" target="_self">Tomi Agape</a></strong> recently dropped her latest single titled "London". The smooth and mellow track is the second track set to appear on her upcoming EP due for release later this month. "London" follows the release of "This Way" which dropped earlier this year in March. British-Ghanaian producer <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/juls" target="_self">Juls</a></strong> works closely with Tomi Agape on "London" to create a feel-good and laidback jam. The measured use of percussive instrumentals adds to the easy feel of the track which pays homage to the British city that has greatly shaped the artist's experience of music.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tomi-agape-releases-new-single-titled-london/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Morien 'Maria'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="084eac1d7202af242968db5b9d37869b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bfzXZSdP9AY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/morien" target="_self">Morien</a></strong>, real name <strong>Christoper Chike Ajah</strong>, is a fast-rising Afro-pop artist from Enugu, Nigeria. Currently signed to Etins Record, Morien's latest self-titled EP is a stunning Afrobeats offering from a new-wave artist who's easily set to follow in the footsteps of music heavyweights such as <strong>Davido</strong>, <strong>Wizkid</strong>, <strong>Burna</strong> <strong>Boy</strong> and many others.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-upcoming-artist-morien-new-nigerian-music/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
<p class=""><strong><br></strong></p><h2>Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff?si=lsQD9u81RBSD3pS-vC2yDw" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>