The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (April)
Featuring Sauti Sol x Soweto Gospel Choir, Zuchu, Ibraah, Nyashinski and more.
East African artists put their best foot forward this month with fire releases from the likes of Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Zuchu and more.
Zuchu 'Kwaru'
WCB Wasafi's newest signee Zuchu just dropped her debut single "Kwaru" under her I Am Zuchu EP. The promising singer wowed audiences with her amazing lyricism and taarab-influenced melodies. We will definitely be looking out for her.
Ibraah 'Nimekubali'
East Africa's biggest star Harmonize recently launched his label Konde Music Worldwide. His first signee is a talented heartthrob called Ibraah and his debut release under the label "Nimekubali" is already making waves in the bongo flava scene.
LE RU ft. Ayoo 'Sick Ah'
Le Ru's delivery on "Sick Ah'" is filled with a lot of aggression towards the toxic masculinity that continues to mask the judgment of some men. This latest song from the rising Kenyan artist serves to empower women so they can push through these situations despite how hurtful they can be.
Femi One x Mejja 'Utawezana'
Kenyan rapper Femi One dropped a new track this month titled "Utawezana" ("Can You Handle It") featuring Mejja and it has quickly become a trending song on Kenyan TikTok, as well as a massive hit.
Sauti Sol 'Brighter Days' feat. Soweto Gospel Choir
Kenyan band Sauti Sol announced their forthcoming album Midnight Train recently and with that also released a brand new single called "Brighter Days" which features the Soweto Gospel Choir. This highly-anticipated album is due to be out on June 5 under their new deal with Universal Music Group.
Nyashinski 'Glory'
Popular Kenyan rapper Nyashinski released his debut album Lucky You earlier this month along with a trap rendition titled "Glory" which has quickly become a fan favorite.
