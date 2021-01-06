south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 06, 2021 04:11AM EST
Still from "You're The one" official music video.

Elaine's Hit Single 'You're The One' Reaches Multi-Platinum Status

Breakout single 'You're The One' by South African R&B artist Elaine has been certified seven times platinum.

South African singer Elaine has started off the year with another win with her breakout hit single "You're The One". The laid-back single has reportedly been certified a whopping seven times platinum after selling more than 200 000 units. Elaine recently announced the incredible news via Instagram.

According to Zikhiphani, "You're The One" has sold more than 210 000 copies as per South Africa's recording industry authority standards. At just 21 years old, Elaine is coming for it all in 2021. The success of "You're The One" has thrust her onto international shores. An artist who loves love, she recounted that "You're The One" is about being unafraid and honest about being in love. Last year, she signed to Columbia Records and was more recently in the recording studio with American DJ and producer, Kaytranada.

Elaine's EP Elements dominated the R&B music scene following its release and secured her the most streamed South African Woman Artist on Apple Music and Spotify last year. She was also listed on Apple Music's annually anticipated 2020 'Visionary Woman' Campaign.

The sultry and soft visuals for "You're The One" sealed Elaine's rise to stardom when she dropped the music video in the second quarter of 2020. This year promises more wins and one thing is certain, Elaine has it all on lockdown.

