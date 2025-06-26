Faith Kipyegon Runs Fastest Women's Time in Her Attempt to Break Four-Minute Mile

The Kenyan Olympian fell short of her goal, but says she's hopeful the barrier will be broken soon.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (C) reacts at the end of her race after taking part in the "Breaking4" event, in an attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes, at Stade Charlety on June 26, 2025 in Paris.

Photo by Emma Da Silva/AFP via Getty Images.

In a stadium packed full of fans, Faith Kipyegon attempted to do what no woman has done before - run a sub-four-minute mile. Along with the help of 13 pacers and Nike high-tech suit and custom shoes, she ran four laps of the Stade Charléty in Paris, France, in the fastest time she's ever done so: 04:06:42.

The new time shaves off nearly a second from Kipyegon's current world record of 04:07.64 over the distance. But this new time will not stand as the event is not an official World Athletics race.

"I will still go for it," Kipyegon says after the race. "If it's not something like this, I think in the normal Diamond League. I will still go for it. And I hope I'll get it one day."

It's the kind of statement you expect from an athlete like Kipyegon; one who has proven time and time again that she's unstoppable. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, the won her third consecutive gold medal in her favorite distance - the 1500m - a feat no other person has achieved in the event.

Right now, Kipyegon is happy to have proven that "anything is possible."

"It's only a matter of time, it'll come our way. Even if it's not me, it'll be someone else. I know one day, a woman will run under-four," she concludes.

