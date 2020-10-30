heat of the month
Nnamdi Okirike
Oct. 30, 2020 01:11PM EST
(Youtube)

Juls "MMAYEWA" video.

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Juls, Bisa Kdei and more.

In October 2020, Ghana's most talented artists and producers came through as usual and blessed us with several songs and projects that have been the soundtrack of our month.

This month we had hot new additions to Ghana's very popping drill scene, career-defining albums, career-reviving hits, #EndSARS themed songs, and so much more. We give you the cream of the crop right here. Check out our best Ghanaian songs of the month below!

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Medikal 'La Hustle' Remix ft. Criss Wadde & Joey B

Ghana's highly buzzing drill scene continues to get more blazing hot additions, and this time around not just from emerging acts but from A-listers as well. Rapper Medikal issues a brand new drill single titled "La Hustle (Remix)". He teams up with Joey B and Criss Waddle and the trio go ham, creating an instant anthem.

Kuami Eugene 'Son of Africa' LP

This month singer and Lynx Entertainment act Kuami Eugene dropped his sophomore studio album, titled Son of Africa. The reigning Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" came through with a very solid body of work and follow up album to his debut album Rockstar. From "Open Gate" to "Show Body" to "Beifour" this album boasts hits on hits, and guest appearances from Falz, Zlatan, Sarkodie, Eddy Kenzo, and more only make it even better.

MOG 'The Experience' LP

The gospel scene made a big appearance this month with the arrival of Ghanaian gospel singer MOG aka MOGmusic's album The Experience. The dynamic worship leader delivered a power packed 9-track praise and worship album, recorded entirely at the live recording event for the album he held earlier in the year. The Experience contains features by Nigerian gospel singers Prospa Ochimana and Preye Odede, and American gospel singer Michael Stuckey.

Juls "MMAYEWA" featuring Twitch 4 EVA and Quamina MP

A new Juls production is always a delight, and this one right here is no different. This time Juls teamed up with Twitch and Quamina MP to cook up this collaboration titled "Mmayewa". Vibrant and rich African percussion and instruments provide the perfect soundtrack as the two artists deliver this feel-good tune.

KWAMZ 'Ronaldo'

British-Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Kwamz continues his 2020 takeover with his brand-new single and video for his latest offering "Ronaldo". Speaking on the song which was premiered by DJ Edu on BBC1xtra, Kwamz said "Ronaldo is a feel good song and is about having the freedom to dance, celebrate and enjoy no matter how hard you work on any achievement, remember to smile and have fun".

Shatta Wale 'F**k Sars'

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale lent his voice to the currently ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality in Nigeria, and he did so through this song aptly titled "F**k Sars." Shatta is no stranger to making his opinions known, so he definitely spared no words in issuing his take on the matter.

Dead Peepol x RichKent 'Otan Hunu' Remix

Ghana's drill scene keeps the heat coming, with the official remix to one of the most notable songs of the movement. Kumasi based Ghanaian rappers Dead Peepol and Rich Kent have finally released the long awaited remix of their breakout single "Otan Hunu." The star-studded remix features Malcolm Nuna, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Bosom P-Yung, Tulenkey, Deon Boakye & Fameye. Need we say more?

Keche ft. Kuami Eugene 'No Dulling'

Ghanaian Afrobeats duo Keche make a successful comeback with a major hit single. This one is titled "No Dulling." The song dropped a couple months ago, but after building slowly it exploded into a monster hit that's successfully brought the duo back to the mainstream. There's no doubting Kuami Eugene's influence on this song's success, as the everything Lynx Entertainment singer is touches right now turns to gold, but this song is a bop still!

Killbeatz, King Promise & Ofori Amponsah 'Love & Happiness' EP

At the beginning of the month, Ghanaian superproducer Killbeatz came through with his debut EP. His very first project is a joint EP with singers King Promise and highlife singer Ofori Amponsah, and it's a 4-track collaborative effort that features Joey B, Darkovibes, and Sarkodie. Killbeatz is well known for producing classics, and this project is no different. Check it out for yourself.

Bisa Kdei ft. Gyakie 'Sika'

Ghanaian highlife singer Bisa Kdei unlocked a brand new number. He presented this soulful highlife tune titled "Sika," featuring fast-rising Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie. This is the second time the two singers have teamed up, with the first time being "Sor Mi Mu," a song off Gyakie's debut EP Seed. This song is infectious, and the duo do the song just as much justice as they did the first. This is one definitely worthy of the repeat button.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


