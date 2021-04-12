Twitter Set to Build New Africa Headquarters in Ghana

social media
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 12, 2021 05:30PM EST

Twitter to base its Africa headquarters in Ghana

According to Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and co-founder, their new Africa headquarters will be in Ghana — beating strong contenders such as South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and co-founder, has reportedly announced that the social networking service will be basing its new Africa headquarters in Ghana. The announcement was shared, earlier today, on Twitter's own blog and via Dorsey's personal account. Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo quickly confirmed the news, stating that Ghana welcomed the announcement and the confidence reflected by the giant social media company's choice of country.

According to BBC News, Twitter found Ghana to be an appropriate and convenient option for their Africa headquarters, citing that the country supports its growth goals on the continent. Twitter also stated that it aimed to create more presence in Africa by expanding the creative space for culturally relevant conversations, and experiences, taking place across the continent. The Twitter blog post expounded on the aforementioned motivation:

"Today, in line with our growth strategy, we're excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent."

Ghana was the first African country to gain independence from Britain and has a reportedly stable democracy. Ghana espouses freedom of speech online and offline, and enjoys a steady telecoms infrastructure. Unlike some African states where internet shutdowns are the norm, Ghana is not politically compromised. It comes as no surprise that Twitter's next move would be Africa. Africa's Black Twitter has become the trendiest online community that sparks trends, critical dialogue, acts as a platform for meaningful activism as was the case with #EndSARS, and has become a launch pad for new social media stars and influencers like Elsa Majimbo.

Africa's technology experts had anticipated that either Nigeria, South Africa or Kenya would be selected considering the their advanced tech hubs and telecoms industries.




