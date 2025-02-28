What It’s Like To…Be a Culinary Student and Aspiring Food Content Creator in Ghana

Ama Burland is one of the pioneers of Ghana’s budding influencer space. Despite her established career, Burland is starting from scratch as a culinary student and an aspiring food vlogger.

This year, Burland began her journey as a culinary student and an aspiring food content creator despite her years of dominating the creator space in Ghana.

Photo by Gabriel Pablo.


What does it mean to start from scratch? To abandon the comfort of status and reinvent yourself through something new and challenging? Ama Burland, one of Ghana's leading online creators, is trying to answer this question. Despite years of dominating Ghana's creator space, Burland recently embarked on a new journey as a culinary student and aspiring food content creator.

For someone already established — with a hair care brand, salon, successful YouTube channel, Glitch Africa podcast and television show — Burland's new path represents both a humbling experience and a deeply instructive opportunity.

Known for her lifestyle and beauty content, Burland isn't relying on her ample resources to pivot seamlessly into this new space of food content creation. Rather than taking private lessons or gaming the system, she's choosing to learn the ropes, understand the quirks of the food industry and embrace being a novice in this field.

Below, Burland speaks with OkayAfrica about balancing culinary school with her work, creating a new page to document her journey toward becoming a certified chef and food creator, finding excitement in the process, navigating the complexities of exploring a new content style, and how she is getting over it.
@chefdiya_

Since they told hs at school to read wide and practice different stuff at home. I decided to go to a cooking workshop for a whole different experience organized by @Crescendo Foods It was a fun experience not necessarily for chefs or people that can cook. Yall should try. Its such a great networking experience as well! And everyone is so niceeee. I can’t wait to go again🥰

Ama Burland: My passion for culinary arts predates my content creation career. In 2019, while studying at Legon University of Ghana at age 19 or 20, I searched for a culinary school to learn various gourmet dishes. Unfortunately, when I contacted them, their schedule conflicted with my university lectures, and the commute would have been too demanding. I decided to postpone this dream until after completing my education.

Last year, after interviewing someone who was simultaneously pursuing a master's degree and attending chef school, I was reminded of my culinary aspirations. I impulsively decided to register, thinking, ‘What can go wrong?’

Cooking appeals to me because it provides a sense of accomplishment. I also enjoy exploring new experiences. Throughout my journey, I've demonstrated to others that determination leads to success. For instance, when launching my hair growth brand, I shaved my head entirely and documented my hair regrowth using my products in real time, allowing my audience to witness their effectiveness firsthand.

@chefdiya_

The Chef sounds strict and serious Love that. We didn’t come here to play🤣 #chefdiya

When I started that, I didn't have a big audience like I have now, so those who've been with me from the beginning know that when I commit to something, I'll do whatever it takes to prove it can work. I thought, "Let me document this process in real-time to hold myself accountable." With the world watching, I don't have the luxury of failing. I must complete my culinary education and emerge as a successful chef.

My schedule is packed, especially on school days. I attend culinary classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rather than resting afterward, I immediately transition to shooting location advertisements for various brands. Upon returning home, I prepare meals to create content for my platforms. I've also begun attending cooking workshops beyond my formal culinary education to demonstrate that I'm not relying solely on culinary school for my development.

Surprisingly, the theoretical aspects have been the most rewarding part of my culinary education. I expected just to cook, but we've delved into the history of cooking, which makes me feel empowered. I love acquiring knowledge and randomly knowing these kinds of things.

There's a distinct difference between my content styles. My lifestyle content is spontaneous — I simply grab my phone without overthinking aesthetics. However, my cooking page demands meticulous attention to detail, ensuring proper proportions while simultaneously recording. Though challenging now, I'll master this balance with time.

After culinary school, I want to be a private chef. I plan to intern at established restaurants for practical experience because a culinary certificate without real-world application is incomplete.

My advice to everyone is to embrace the step-by-step process. While the world won't wait for you, remember that growth takes time. Don't pressure yourself when progress seems slow — take your time.

