How To Apply For Global Citizen's Latest Fellowship Programme
Nigerian and South African youth between 21 and 25 are invited to apply for an opportunity of a lifetime offered by the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme.
Global Citizen is back with a thrilling opportunity for Nigerian and South African youth looking to play an impactful role in their respective countries. The 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Programme, powered by Beyonce's BeyGOOD and funded by Tyler Perry, aims to upskill and empower African youth. The call is for young people between the ages of 21 and 25 to apply and join the year-long development initiative set to run from July 5, 2021 to June 20, 2022.
If you identify with, or come from, minority groups and underrepresented communities and have fought against any odds in your life, then this opportunity could be for you. Prospective fellows can apply in one of the following ways: Create and send through a two to three-minute video explaining what makes you a Global Citizen, what role you believe young people play in ending extreme poverty, and what social issues you are taking action on. The second option, for those who pride themselves in their penmanship, is to send through a 500 to 700-word essay answering the aforementioned questions.
The selected fellows will be trained on using digital technology for social change and creating impactful narratives that shift attitudes. Additionally, they will gain insight on the importance of building lasting professional relationships, and the role of innovation in a constantly changing world.
Currently in its third year, this initiative has enriched the lives of many young people on the continent through personally tailored mentorship programmes. The first Global Citizen Concert, headlined by Beyoncé, took place in December 2018 in Johannesburg. The concert was preceded by a long digital campaign that prompted attendees to engage in real-life social impact activities which were chartered and collected for points.
Read: Global Citizen's Upcoming Concert Will Support African Healthcare Workers
This highly prized initiative will welcome ten fellows — five from Nigeria and the rest from from South Africa. Applications must be sent to fellowship@globalcitizen.org and include a copy of your ID or passport. Applications close on June 4, 2021.
For more information, visit globalcitizen.org
