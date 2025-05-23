Thousands of African Students Could be Affected by the Sanction on Harvard University

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit challenging the recent order by the U.S. government barring it from enrolling international students. The Donald Trump-led administration also ordered that thousands of international students must transfer out of Harvard or risk being removed from the country.

In its lawsuit, Harvard said the Trump administration's order violates the First Amendment, calling it an unconstitutional retaliation, after the revered higher learning institution refused to acquiesce to demands from the government related to sharing international students' information. The government has demanded records of campus protests, which the institution refused. Harvard said the order will have an "immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders."

"With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission. Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard."

The order, if it stands, could affect thousands of African students enrolled at Harvard and hundreds more hoping to study at the institution. According to The African Exponent, Harvard hosts "about 30-40 percent" of the 56,780 students from sub-Saharan Africa enrolled in American higher education institutions in the 2023/2024 session.

Many Africans studying in the U.S. have been disillusioned by the Trump administration's crackdown on international students. According to reports in late April, over 600 international students and recent graduates had their visas revoked . Many of the revocations were reportedly related to participation in pro-Palestine protests against the war in Gaza, while others were for minor crimes.

The targeting of international students, particularly for being critical of Israel's war in Gaza, has been a priority for the Trump administration. Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate with a green card, was arrested in New York for participating in pro-Palestine protests. Plainclothes immigration agents arrested Turkish-born Fulbright Scholar and Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk in Massachusetts for writing an op-ed about Gaza. Both were taken to detention facilities in Louisiana.

"If you apply for a student visa to come to the United States and you say you're coming not just to study, but to participate in movements that vandalize universities, harass students, take over buildings, and cause chaos, we're not giving you that visa," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said back in March.

An African student studying in the U.S. told OkayAfrica earlier this year that many African students were keeping away from anything political to keep their visa status, but she was skeptical that it would be enough. "We cannot pretend that staying quiet will protect us. It's their time, but at some point, it will be our turn, too," she said. The order for international students to transfer out of Harvard might be proof, as African students at Harvard will either need to change schools or leave the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Harvard of creating an unsafe campus environment by allowing "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" to harass many Jewish students. It also alleged that the institution is working with the Chinese Communist Party and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as last year.

Homeland Security Secretarystated that Harvard "has lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law" after it refused to provide information about the criminality and misconduct of foreign students on its campus. This follows a freeze of over $2 billion in research grants by the U.S. government and Trump's threats to remove tax exemptions applying to the university.