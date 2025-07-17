Canadian Music Label Hi-Way 89 Connects African Diaspora Artists with Global Success

The duo of Ikenna ‘IK’ Nwagboso and Camillo Doregos were seasoned music executives before coming together to start Hi-Way 89. They’d worked on label services and management, respectively, within the emPawa record label, positioning artists like Mr. Eazi and Joeboy for the careers they'd later have. Individually, their clients make up a fine collective of established figures within the entertainment scene, making their alliance quite complementary.

“Once I was done with emPawa towards the end of last year, Doregos and I had that conversation that it's now time to come together and do something official," Ikenna recounts to OkayAfrica. "We both live in Canada, and we just saw the opportunity here and figured that it made sense.” For the duo, the large number of artists in Canada without a label structure made it essential for them to step into that space. “We [wanted to] provide our services and our expertise to develop acts and bring successful talents out of them,” Doregos explains to OkayAfrica. It’s well-documented how African acts tend to favor the UK and US scenes when promoting internationally, with decades-long infrastructures influencing that decision. Making Canada an attractive destination for Black artists and brands is a long-term goal. “Canada is still very pop, country music, and just like sprinkles of r&b,” Ikenna says about the market’s tastes. “So Black music is still very much lacking, and it’s something that we wanted to put our mark on. It just takes a company like ours to start things.” Doregos reiterates their competence. “For me and IK, being execs that’ve been able to navigate the key markets of the world and now finding ourselves in Canada, it’s just like starting again and doing what we know how to do best — break and develop talents,” he says. “We know that there’s a huge influx of the diaspora coming in, Black music, Black culture coming into Canada now, more talents coming into Canada, but fewer executives in the market that understand the music business and the scene. So we’re looking to position ourselves and develop and grow.”

Nigerian Canadian music executive and Hi-Way 89 co-founder Camillo Doregos Photo by Hi-Way 89 Entertainment

So far, Hi-Way 89 has commenced its undertaking of the cross-cultural vision. One of their flagship artists is Chrissy Spratt, an artist whose roots are shared between Canada, Armenia, and Lebanon. “One of her strongest suits is just being able to dabble into different cultural sounds,” says Ikenna, “and she’s been able to understand how to do that within the Afrobeats space while maintaining her originality of pop and r&b.”

They've also taken on the Nigerian act Siraheem and the Indian Canadian artist Enchantika, both of whom are joining Spratt as artists currently on the Hi-Way roster. "For us, it's not just about the talent alone; we also look at people backing them on their side as well," says Doregos. "Siraheem is a young kid, and people kind of doubt him. So he has a point to prove that he fits in the game."