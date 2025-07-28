Nigerian Music Star Peruzzi on Why He’s Just Getting Started

In the last episode of this season’s ‘Afrobeats Intelligence,’ presented by OkayAfrica, the singer reflects on early missteps, creative renewal, and why 2025 feels like the perfect time for his comeback.

A photo of Peruzzi speaking into a podcast microphone, wearing a vintage Nigerian football jersey with the number 89 on it.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Peruzzi reflects on his career and articulates what’s next on Afrobeats Intelligence, presented by OkayAfrica.

Photo by Afrobeats Intelligence & OkayAfrica.

As this season of Afrobeats Intelligence winds down, Joey Akan sits with Peruzzi, the Nigerian singer-songwriter behind hits like “Majesty” and “Relationship.” It’s an interview long in the making, and as Akan tells him early on: “These things, when I do them, I usually think, ‘When it happens, it’s the right time.’”

Timing becomes a subtle through-line in the 47-minute conversation – the way it shapes growth, career shifts, and creative evolution.

“I had to go back and sit down and think, like, what would Peruzzi really do regardless of what’s trending,” the artist reflects. “I don’t wanna be boxed.” Still, he acknowledges that the rush of early success came with distractions. “I had to get through that phase to get here. This is the part where they really understand why I was created in the first place, why I decided to do this.”

Akan, ever the thoughtful interviewer, guides the exchange with quiet intention, curiosity, and clarity, giving Peruzzi room to reckon with his past and articulate what’s next. They’re not afraid to delve into the depths of fame; “I was lost in it, I was carried away,” Peruzzi admits, a sober reflection, delivered with the weight of someone who has lived the high life.

Watch below:

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
The 30 Best Wizkid Songs
Music

The 30 Best Wizkid Songs

From his most popular hits to album deep cuts and standout features, we undertake the mission of selecting Wizkid's essential songs.

Related
Davido performs August, 2022 in Toronto.
Music

The 30 Best Davido Songs

The essential songs from Nigerian superstar Davido’s broad catalog.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

copyright © okayafrica 2025