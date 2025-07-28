Nigerian Music Star Peruzzi on Why He’s Just Getting Started

As this season of Afrobeats Intelligence winds down, Joey Akan sits with Peruzzi, the Nigerian singer-songwriter behind hits like “Majesty” and “Relationship.” It’s an interview long in the making, and as Akan tells him early on: “These things, when I do them, I usually think, ‘When it happens, it’s the right time.’”

Timing becomes a subtle through-line in the 47-minute conversation – the way it shapes growth, career shifts, and creative evolution.

“I had to go back and sit down and think, like, what would Peruzzi really do regardless of what’s trending,” the artist reflects. “I don’t wanna be boxed.” Still, he acknowledges that the rush of early success came with distractions. “I had to get through that phase to get here. This is the part where they really understand why I was created in the first place, why I decided to do this.”

Akan, ever the thoughtful interviewer, guides the exchange with quiet intention, curiosity, and clarity, giving Peruzzi room to reckon with his past and articulate what’s next. They’re not afraid to delve into the depths of fame; “I was lost in it, I was carried away,” Peruzzi admits, a sober reflection, delivered with the weight of someone who has lived the high life.

Watch below: