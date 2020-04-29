south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 29, 2020 07:13AM EST

Watch Nasty C’s Lockdown Desktop Concert in its Entirety

Watch Nasty C perform some of his hits and unreleased songs during his Lockdown Desktop Concert.

Two days ago, Nasty C threw a virtual concert from his home studio. Nasty performs a combination of hits ("Czzle," "God Flow," "There They Go") and unreleased songs ("OG Dee") which could be assumed to be in his upcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power due for release later this year.

Unlike most of the virtual concerts by South African artists that took place during the lockdown, Nasty's show ran professionally with crisp sound quality and multiple cameras that give the viewer different angles and shots.

The show was powered by Red Bull, a brand Nasty C has worked with multiple times before, in collaboration with Universal Music Group Africa and Def Jam Recordings.

Prior to the concert, the emcee stated he missed the stage hence he threw the concert for his fans.

"I'm hoping to provide a bit of entertainment as we all try and do our part to get through this difficult time. I miss performing in front of my fans and I thought this would be an amazing way for us to feel connected," states Nasty C in a press release distributed by UMG Africa. "We are all in this together."

The concert was followed by a Q&A in which Nasty took questions from his fans live on YouTube. Watch Nasty C's Lockdown Desktop Concert and the Q&A below:

Nasty C - Lockdown Desktop Concert youtu.be


Nasty C - #StayHome and Q&A #WithMe youtu.be

