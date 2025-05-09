Karabo Lediga’s Sabbatical Mines Old Memories to Make Treasure

With Sabbatical, writer and director Karabo Ledig a mines a memory to produce a no-holds-barred critique on the strangers we become once we leave home to establish our own lives. Lesego (played by the impressive Mona Monyane) is on track to become CEO at the financial firm she works for when an investigation threatens to upend her aspirations. She wakes up in her childhood home following a heavy night, and what unfolds is an up-close view of a life becoming undone.

"I had a really invasive surgery while living alone in Joburg. At the time, I didn't have anyone to take care of me post-surgery because I had a six-week recovery. I had to go home to my mom," Lediga tells OkayAfrica, adding that the period felt like a re-examination of her relationship with her mother. Lesego's mother, Dorothy, played by the decorated, acclaimed Clementine Mosimane, who is nothing like Lediga's mother, fondly holds on to the memories of her daughter as a child. She is confident in the version of Lesego that exists in her head, a version corroded by the passage of time; this is where the conflict arises. "We have two different cultures now because of apartheid. I had to go and learn Whiteness, and [my mother] worked hard for me to attain that. But I came back home as a foreigner, so I was really interested in examining that generational gap, which I think is very common in the global South, where people are immigrants. However, we're immigrants in our own country when we go to Whiteness and leave our homes," says Lediga. Over a day, Lesego discovers that she is under investigation at work and that her bank accounts have been frozen. Panic ensues as she tries to undo the damage quickly taking root, leaving her mother confused and in the dark. Lesego decides to lay low for a bit, hoping that the smoke clears.

Karabo Lediga and Clementine Mosimane having a moment during the filming of Sabbatical Photo by Karabo Lediga