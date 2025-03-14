Sudan Bans Kenyan Imports Amidst Widespread Criticisms of Armed Militia’s Parallel Government Plans

Update: This story has been updated with the most recent information as of 7:45 p.m. GMT+2.



A decree issued by Sudan’s trade ministry has banned all imports coming into the country from Kenya. This is in response to the Kenyan government hosting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group that has been deadlocked in a civil war with the Sudanese army since 2023.

The RSF and its political allies held a summit in Nairobi, where a founding charter was signed to form a parallel government in the areas of Sudan it controls. A decree issued by Trade Minister Omar Ahmed Mohamed suspends “the import of all products originating from Kenya through all ports, crossings, airports and entry points, effective immediately until further notice.”

The RSF’s parallel government intentions have been criticized by the African Union (AU) and the European Union. In a statement released earlier this week, the AU said it “does not recognise the so-called government or parallel entity in the Republic of Sudan,” warning that the move could sever the war-ravaged country even further.

The EU also restated its commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council said the founding charter could worsen Sudan’s “already dire humanitarian situation.”

Sudan’s ban on Kenyan imports follows its government’s stated plans for escalated actions. According to trade data, Sudan is the tenth-largest importer of Kenyan tea globally and the second-largest African importer of the product.

Kenyan officials are justifying the government’s decision to host an event for a political coalition allied with the RSF. The RSF and the political coalition were in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, to form a government of peace and unity, which would essentially carve Sudan based on the territories the RSF controls.

Despite criticism from Kenyans and protests from the General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan-led military government in Sudan, the Kenyan government maintains that it isn’t violating Sudan’s sovereignty by hosting the rebel group and supporting political groups. The government says it is simply providing an unbiased space for the affected parties in the Sudan war.

“When Kenya offers this space, it is without any ulterior motives,” Kenya’s foreign and diaspora affairs cabinet secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, said in a statement , citing Kenya’s role in the Machakos Protocol that ended the war between the Republic of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in 2002. “It is because we believe there is no military solution to political disputes,” Mudavadi added.

This is not the first time Kenya and Sudan have gotten into a diplomatic row over the war. In 2023, Kenyan President William Ruto traveled to South Sudan accompanied by RSF deputy commander Abdulrahim Dagalo. In January 2024, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was hosted at the Kenyan State House.

The Sudanese government recalled its ambassador to Kenya immediately after Dagalo’s warm welcome by Ruto, and it has once again withdrawn its envoy to the East African country. It has accused the Kenyan government of enabling the RSF to form a parallel government, encouraging the division of African countries, and violating Sudan’s sovereignty.

“Hosting RSF leaders and allowing them to conduct open political and propaganda activities at a time when they are committing genocide and massacres against civilians on ethnic grounds is an encouragement and participation in the continuation of these atrocities,” Sudan’s foreign ministry said earlier.

In a shocking move, Kenya’s foreign affairs principal secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, posted a generative AI deepfake video on his X account, in response to “fake analysts who doubt the good faith of Kenya’s diplomacy.” The video, which has now been deleted from his account, appears to be a CNN broadcast anchored by respected broadcast journalist Fareed Zacharia, touting Kenya’s role in organizing for peace in Sudan.

Before it was taken down, Sing’Oei’s post was greeted with astonishment, disbelief and immediate criticism. Despite being deleted, copies of the deepfake video can still be found on social media, with many Kenyans determined to keep the criticism going.

Meanwhile, the RSF and its allied political groups are still in Nairobi, after postponing the signing of a government charter till Friday. “We extend our thanks to Kenya for hosting and facilitating this meeting,” the RSF said in a statement on Tuesday . “We have now developed a draft constitution, supported by all stakeholders, which outlines a transitional government for Sudan.”

The Sudanese government also stated on Tuesday that Kenya’s role in hosting the meeting is “tantamount to an act of hostility.”

For nearly two years, the RSF has been fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for control of the country , after relations between the country’s two top leaders deteriorated over plans to restore the country to civilian rule.