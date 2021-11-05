The 8 Best Moments From Lagos Fashion Week 2021
Lagos Fashion Week 2021 attracted fashion enthusiasts from around the world. Here are the best moments from the week.
Over the last few months, Lagos has become home to several culture and art events that bring together fashion and art communities from across the world. While the events of last year were significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the #ENDSARS protests,this year these events are set to take place as they usually do. Lagos Fashion Week (Oct. 27 – 30) heralded the art-culture quarter of the year, celebrating ten years of success.
The event, which took place at the Balmoral Hall in Federal Palace Hotel, attracted all of Lagos' fashion enthusiasts and provided many unforgettable moments.
After spending the week in Lagos and experiencing the best shows and presentations here are the eight most memorable moments from Lagos Fashion Week 2021.
Orange Culture
The Orange Culture show began with a video clip that had gone viral last year of two girls protesting police brutality. The runway was jam-packed with bright colors, tops with cutouts, wide-legged pants that fans of Orange Culture have come to expect from the brand. But the brand also had a decent amount of new designs: fringe, see-through knee-length dresses, marble print, and so much more in between.
JZO is one of the most innovative designers coming out of Nigeria.Photo by Emmanuel Obianke/Getty Images
JZO
Menswear brand JZO's S/S 22 collection was all about creating unconventional basics that can form the wardrobe pillars of a man who wants more. With solid and bright colors and a unique take on traditional silhouettes, JZO is one of the most innovative designers coming out of Nigeria.
The Lush Hair presentation featured models of every size and age, showcasing their respective hair in unique and beautiful styles.Photo by Emmanuel Obianke/Getty Images
Lush Hair
The Lush Hair presentation was fun, light, and very effective. It featured models of every size and age, showcasing their respective hair in unique and beautiful styles. It featured energetic media personality Denrele Edun who lit up the runway immediately.
Falana and Lojay At Orange Culture
As part of the Orange Culture S/S22 presentation, singers Falana and Lojay made their way to the runway to deliver electrifying performances that helped bring the pieces to life. Falana, a favorite of the brand who closed their presentation in 2019, and Lojay., who performed his smash hit "Monalisa", were dressed in pieces from the brand and turned the Orange Culture S/S22 showcase into an immersive experience.
Emmanuel Okoro used the colors of the Biafran flag as the foundation of his collectionPhoto by Emmanuel Obianke/Getty Images
Emmy Kasbit
Lagos based menswear designer Emmanuel Okoro's show was the penultimate presentation of Lagos Fashion Week 2021. Drawing inspiration from the Nigerian-Biafran civil war, which occurred from 1967 to 1970, Emmanuel Okoro used the colors of the Biafran flag as the foundation of his collection. The result was a runway filled with well-tailored bright yellow fits with neatly placed gashes on the shoulders, shorts. The collection was one of the most emotion-stirring presentations of the whole event and left the audience clapping long after the models left the runway.
Andrea Iyamah
Against the white dome and beach where the Andrea Iyamah presentation took place, every piece showcased as part of the brand's S/S22 presentation seemed to pop. Featuring an earthy color palette — varying shades of brown and green — and elevated swimwear and pieces that bring words like "ethereal" and "goddess" to mind, Andrea Iyamah delivered a presentation that will be hard to forget.
Sisiano
Sisiano has earned its place amongst the fashion elites in Africa. With their S/S22 line, they demonstrated an understanding and mastery over fabric, movements, and story that few can claim to possess. The result was an impressive show that stood out amidst the rest and further cemented Sisiano's place amongst the greats.
A model walks the runway for Nkwo, during Lagos Fashion Week 2021.Photo by Emmanuel Obianke/Getty Images
The Resurgence of Mini Bags and Shoulder Details
One thing about fashion enthusiasts in Lagos - they love their bags. Over the years, clutches and IT bags have become a favorite among Nigerians. This year, they seem to be making a resurgence with full force. Brands like Odio Mimonet and Adama Paris had them on full rotation throughout their presentations, proving that the love for bags in Nigerian fashion is still going on strong. On a slightly smaller scale, it was hard not to notice a rise in military-inspired shoulder details, especially from womenswear designers who used it to provide structure to their designers. Designers like NKWO and Cynthia Abila all gave it their spin and still kept it very refreshing.