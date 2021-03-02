Several Cultural Figures Sign Petition Supporting Ghana's LGBT Community
Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Edward Enninful and several others have signed a petition calling on Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to support and protect the LGBT community which is under continued targeting.
Several celebrities, cultural figures and allies, both on the continent and abroad, have signed a petition in support of Ghana's LGBT community. The petition comes after the country's first and only LGBT centre was shut down last week after a raid by security forces which was reportedly prompted by politicians and religious leaders calling for the closure of the centre barely a month after it opened its doors.
READ: The World Congress of Families is Expanding its Homophobic Agenda into West Africa
Under the online banner of #GhanaSupportsEquality, the LGBT community in Ghana is gaining both local and international support. The likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, actresses Yvonne Orji and Gabourey Sidibe, photographer Joshua Kissi, actor and musician Idris Elba along with his wife Sabrina Elba and British Vogue's Edward Enninful have all signed the petition which calls on President Nana Akufo-Addo to "reach out and engage in a meaningful and purposeful dialogue with the LGBTQIA+ community leaders to create a pathway for allyship, protection and support." The petition has also been backed by UK Black Pride.
The petition also addresses the LGBT community directly with words of encouragement saying, "Even though at present you might be feeling alone and cornered, we want to assure you that we are here." The petition adds, "We are watching and listening and we will use our collective power to shield and raise you up."
Homosexuality remains illegal in Ghana as is the case in several other African countries. While there have been very few instances of prosecution and imprisonment, members of the LGBT community continue to face targeted harassment, assault and marginalisation.
Read the rest of the petition below:
- Security Forces in Ghana Target New LGBT Rights Group Centre ... ›
- Photos: Nigerians Go All Out To Stand Up For LGBT Rights ... ›
- 'Why I Think The Gay Community Should Come Out' by Seun Kuti ... ›
- The World Congress of Families Held a Regional Conference in ... ›
- 'Same Love' In Kenya: The Cover Of Macklemore's Gay Rights ... ›
- The Silent T in Nigeria's LGBT Community - OkayAfrica ›