Buju Recruits Burna Boy on New Remix of Hit Single 'Lenu'
Check out the music video for the highly-anticipated remix to Buju's 2019 single.
Buju recently dropped the remix of his hit single "Lenu" which was released back in 2019. The upcoming African-fusion artist recruits Burna Boy to deliver the an alternative version to the song that has been awaited by his fans.
The two afro-fusion artists make for a breezy collaboration, building on the multilayered sound of the original track. Burna adds to the song by delivering a high-energy final verse.
The playful music video features the two artists as they ride out together in a luxury whip, and give animated performances in a tunnel-like setting. The camaraderie between the two artists is infectious and fun to watch.
READ: Interview: Buju Is the Blooming Afro-Fusion Artist You Should Know
It appears that Buju is one of the newest members of Burna's Spaceship Collective. He spoke about identifying as an afro-fusion artist and how Burna Boy has inspired his music in a recent interview with OkayAfricaOkayAfrica. "Burna Boy's sound is not regular, he gives me afrobeat, reggae, hardcore, soft & smooth, all on different vibes," said Buju. "He has a dynamic with it 'cause he knows how to blend so much. He's the most diverse artist I've ever worked with or listened to, and his lifestyle... he's a real rockstar."
Check out the music video for "Lenu (Remix) below.
Buju ft. Burna Boy - Lenu Remix (Official Video) www.youtube.com
