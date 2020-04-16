music
News Brief
Music News
Apr. 16, 2020 01:23PM EST

Buju Recruits Burna Boy on New Remix of Hit Single 'Lenu'

Check out the music video for the highly-anticipated remix to Buju's 2019 single.

Buju recently dropped the remix of his hit single "Lenu" which was released back in 2019. The upcoming African-fusion artist recruits Burna Boy to deliver the an alternative version to the song that has been awaited by his fans.

The two afro-fusion artists make for a breezy collaboration, building on the multilayered sound of the original track. Burna adds to the song by delivering a high-energy final verse.

The playful music video features the two artists as they ride out together in a luxury whip, and give animated performances in a tunnel-like setting. The camaraderie between the two artists is infectious and fun to watch.

READ: Interview: Buju Is the Blooming Afro-Fusion Artist You Should Know

It appears that Buju is one of the newest members of Burna's Spaceship Collective. He spoke about identifying as an afro-fusion artist and how Burna Boy has inspired his music in a recent interview with OkayAfricaOkayAfrica. "Burna Boy's sound is not regular, he gives me afrobeat, reggae, hardcore, soft & smooth, all on different vibes," said Buju. "He has a dynamic with it 'cause he knows how to blend so much. He's the most diverse artist I've ever worked with or listened to, and his lifestyle... he's a real rockstar."

Check out the music video for "Lenu (Remix) below.

Buju ft. Burna Boy - Lenu Remix (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
nigeria buju burna boy music
News Brief
Single cover art.

Listen to Simi's New Laid-Back Single 'Duduke'

'Duduke' is Simi's first official single of the year.

Nigerian artist Simi is back with her first official solo track of the year titled "Duduke". The track drops just after her recent collaboration with Ladipoe where the duo released the track "Know You", a soothing and light head-nodder about loving someone you might not know that well. "Duduke" is the latest track to be released under Simi's own record label, Studio Brat.
Keep reading... Show less
popular

Veteran Congolese Musician Kasongo wa Kanema Passes Away

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary musician and former lead vocalist of the popular Orchestra Super Mazembe group.

Veteran Congolese musician Kasongo wa Kanema has passed away at the age of 73. The musician reportedly collapsed from a stroke at his home in Lang'ata, Nairobi, according to the BBC. Known for having been the lead vocalist of the popular Orchestra Super Mazembe group back in the 80s, tributes have been pouring in for the musician on social media since the news of his death emerged.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of OVO Sound.

Watch Popcaan's New Music Video for 'Numbers Don't Lie'

The Jamaican dancehall artist shares the video for one of the standouts from his latest EP 'Vanquish.'

Star Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan releases the music video for his single "Numbers Don't Lie," from his latest EP Vanquish.

The song, produced by Dane "Waldane Hampton" Ray is a standout from the 10-track project, which the artist dropped in December of last year.

Keep reading... Show less
Video
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Watch RIMON's Hazy Music Video for 'Out of My Way'

Video Premiere: The Eritrean-born singer shares the clip for her single about a playful 'hard to get' situation.

RIMON is an R&B singer who we've previously stated you need to be watching.

The Amsterdam-based, Eritrean-born artist recently shared her latest single "Out of My Way," a head-nodding R&B concoction about the push-and-pull of attraction, produced by Samuel Kareem.

Today, we're premiering the hazy house party music video for "Out of My Way," which was directed by Blue Nuit.

"With this song I really wanted to channel 2000s vibes and write about a playful 'hard to get' situation," RIMON tells OkayAfrica.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.