Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 09, 2020 05:10AM EST
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music.

Burna Boy's 'On the Low' Officially Certified Gold in France

The track, which featured on his Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' album, has since been streamed over 15 million times.

Yesterday, Burna Boy was presented with a gold plaque for his 2018 track "On the Low" which appeared on his Grammy-nominated album African Giant.

The track was certified gold in France after being streamed over 15 million times—the equivalent of selling over 100 000 copies in the country.

The Nigerian superstar recently posted a photo of the gold plaque and his mother onto social media. He also thanked his fans for supporting the song which reportedly received no promotions or radio push in the European country.

Produced by Kel-P, "On the Low" is a smooth and slower-paced love song that sees Burna Boy singing about his affection for the special girl in his life. In the accompanying visuals which were directed by Meji Alabi, Burna serves a number of fashionable looks (as always) while he serenades his love interest against a backdrop of diffused warm tones.

The music video has now been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube.

Burna Boy certainly shows no signs of slowing down.

Last month, he announced that he'd be hitting the road again for his Twice As Tall World Tour which is set to kickoff in Atlanta in May. The tour will see him performing across the US, Canada, Norway, France, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and several other locations. Tickets are available here.

More recently, Burna Boy appeared in GQ Style and talked about a variety of topics ranging from Fela comparisons to the comments he made during South Africa's spate of xenophobic violence last year.

Burna Boy performs at SSE Arena Wembley on November 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Burna Boy Talks African Unity, Fela Comparisons, South Africa Comments & More In New GQ Profile

"The reason for everything I do and how I do it is for one goal and one goal only, and that's the eventual unity of Africa," says the artist in an illuminating new GQ story.

Burna Boy is the subject of an extensive new profile from men's lifestyle magazine GQ Style.

The story, entitled "Burna Boy, Global Giant" sees the artist addressing several "hot topics," surrounding his life and career, including his hopes for a united Africa, comparisons to the Nigerian legend Fela Kuti, and touches on the comments he made last year about refusing to perform in South Africa following a spate of xenophobic attacks in the country, which led to the cancellation of the 'Africans Unite' concert, which he was set to headline.

READ: The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs

"It's all just very fucked-up and twisted, and I wish to God that it wasn't so, but it is, and all I can do is try and do my part to change it, no matter how small that part is," he says about the divisive response to the matter. "It's almost as if the oppressors have won when the oppressed start acting like this."

Audio
Burna Boy 'African Giant' money cover art by Sajjad.

The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs

We comb through the Nigerian star's hit-filled discography to select 20 essential songs from the African Giant.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012 with his chart-topping single, "Like to Party," and the subsequent release of his debut album, L.I.F.E - Leaving an Impact for eternity, Burna Boy has continued to prove time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

The African Giant has, over the years, built a remarkable musical identity around the ardent blend of dancehall, hip-hop, reggae, R&B, and afropop to create a game-changing genre he calls afro-fusion. The result has been top tier singles, phenomenal collaborations, and global stardom—with several accolades under his belt which include a Grammy nomination and African Giant earning a spot on many publications' best albums of 2019.

We thought to delve into his hit-filled discography to bring you The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs.

This list is in no particular order.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

This New Short Film Offers an Intimate Glimpse Into the 'Sights and Sounds' of Abidjan

Media platform FABA shares the first video in their new 'Sights and Sounds' series, which uses "imagery and sound to capture the elements of African cities."

A new short film from the popular online media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA), offers an intimate look into the "Sights and Sounds" of Côte d'Ivoire's largest city, Abidjan.

The video is the first in a new series from the platform that seeks to "document daily living in various African cities," through compelling visual content that allow viewers to take in every detail. "Our mission is to promote cross cultural exchange by sharing compelling visual, so this serves as an extension of our instagram posts," says FABA'S founder Chika Okoli. The filmmaker worked with Ivorian creatives on the ground in order to ensure cultural authenticity when bringing the visual to life. "We decided to shoot 'fly on the wall' style, we didn't want to take away or influence in any way but just to observe and document so our audience can actually see a truly authentic take of Abidjan through the eyes of the local community."

Keep reading... Show less
Photo: Siphiwe Mhlambi. Courtesy of Blue Note.

Interview: South Africa's Nduduzo Makhathini On His Upcoming Blue Note Records Debut

We talk to the South African pianist about the otherworldly inspirations behind Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld and much more.

Nduduzo Makhathini has never needed the blessing of a major label to make and share his music.

The 37-year-old pianist from South Africa's Kwazulu Natal province started his own independent label with his wife, Omagugu, called Gundu Entertainment, six years ago. Through it, he released eight of his own albums, including Ikhambi, a record that became a turning point for Makhathini—it won a South African Music Award for Best Jazz Album and it was issued under Universal Music, through a licensing deal with Gundu.

After three years of courting Makhathini, the major label finally signed him in 2017, opening a pathway that led to this past year, when Makhathini became the first South African to sign to Blue Note, Universal's renowned American jazz imprint.

Joining the label that carries catalogues from Miles Davis and John Coltrane is an honor Makhathini believes could have been bestowed on any one of the greats of South African jazz. But as he sees it, it's an embrace beyond just any one individual. "More than it is for Nduduzo Makhathini, it is for the South African jazz community," he says. "To find its way into a greater portal of this music, and to find a voice within that, and to have a say in those jazz discourses that are broader, that are coming from the US."

