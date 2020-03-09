Burna Boy's 'On the Low' Officially Certified Gold in France
The track, which featured on his Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' album, has since been streamed over 15 million times.
Yesterday, Burna Boy was presented with a gold plaque for his 2018 track "On the Low" which appeared on his Grammy-nominated album African Giant.
The track was certified gold in France after being streamed over 15 million times—the equivalent of selling over 100 000 copies in the country.
The Nigerian superstar recently posted a photo of the gold plaque and his mother onto social media. He also thanked his fans for supporting the song which reportedly received no promotions or radio push in the European country.
Produced by Kel-P, "On the Low" is a smooth and slower-paced love song that sees Burna Boy singing about his affection for the special girl in his life. In the accompanying visuals which were directed by Meji Alabi, Burna serves a number of fashionable looks (as always) while he serenades his love interest against a backdrop of diffused warm tones.
The music video has now been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube.
Burna Boy certainly shows no signs of slowing down.
Last month, he announced that he'd be hitting the road again for his Twice As Tall World Tour which is set to kickoff in Atlanta in May. The tour will see him performing across the US, Canada, Norway, France, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and several other locations. Tickets are available here.
More recently, Burna Boy appeared in GQ Style and talked about a variety of topics ranging from Fela comparisons to the comments he made during South Africa's spate of xenophobic violence last year.
