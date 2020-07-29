south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Jul. 29, 2020 06:11AM EST
Image via Master KG's Facebook page.

Master KG's 2019 hit is trending globally.

South African Artist Master KG’s 2019 Hit Single ‘Jerusalema’ is Going Viral Globally

This 2019 South African song is blowing up internationally.

The original rendition of the popular church hymn is about finding a home or place one can be at peace with. The Limpopo-born producer added a creative dance beat to carry the religious undercurrents carried by vocalist Nomcebo.

Coming from a small village in Tzaneen, Master KG has been part of the South African music scene since the late 2010s.

Jerusalema Dance (ORIGINAL) - By Fenomenos do Semba🇦🇴 Master KG www.youtube.com


Limpopo house music producers pioneered entry into South Africa's dance music scene with Balobedu house beats attempting to rival gqom and amapiano. At 24, Master KG has been nominated for an AFRIMMA for Best Male Artist in Southern Africa. His breakthrough marks a trial with other Limpopo musical greats such as Sho Madjozi, Makhadzi and King Monada and others.

Read: Sho Madjozi Set To Perform During Superbowl LIV Weekend

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge made the song trend with videos coming from Nigeria, Kenya, Cape Verde and the most popular one of Ghanians dancing with plates of jollof rice.

Coincidently, with over 50 million views on Youtube, overseas audiences are infected with the dance tune and joined the challenge.

A recent video of monks and nuns dancing to "Jerusalema" in Italy is trending on Twitter and Facebook. So is another one of a group of dancers from Canada.

Despite the song being a December 2019 national anthem riding up radio playlists and the remix claiming as much popularity as the original, the 2020 SAMAs snubbed Master KG. The award snub did not faze the popularity of "Jerusalema" as it has secured top spot of the fourth most searched track on Shazam.

Watch Master KG respond to the global dance trend below and peep the song and video underneath.

Master KG talks on his massive global hit www.youtube.com


Master KG - Jerusalema [Feat. Nomcebo] (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com



bolo house bolobedu house master kg music south africa south african music
Bolobedu house is one of the most popular sub-genres of house music in South Africa. Here are five key songs to get you started.