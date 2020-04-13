coronavirus in africa
popular
Music News
Apr. 13, 2020 02:53PM EST
Photos: (L) Emmanuel Sasu Mensah Agbeble/ (R) Image via Wikimedia

These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live Will Brighten Your Mood

The artists chatted about life in Nigeria under lockdown and danced to "Odogwu" and "Killin Dem" during Diddy's fundraising dance-a-thon on Sunday.

Quarantine has led to several celebrities hosting virtual gatherings, mostly through IG Live. Yesterday, music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted an at-home dance-a-thon via the platform to raise money for coronavirus relief and was joined by a number of his famous friends including Burna Boy.

The two discussed life in Nigeria under lockdown, before engaging in a playful dance off to Burna Boy's songs "Odogwu" and "Killin' Dem." While the latter played, Burna Boy busted out his famous "gbese" and zanku legwork, while Diddy moved along to the best of his abilities (he was sporting a knee brace).

The exchange was fun and playful and led to a number of excited reactions from people on social media.

READ: Exploring Diddy's Obsession With Fela Kuti


Diddy was later joined by another Afropop star, Tiwa Savage. They spoke about Diddy's hopes of visiting Nigeria and bringing together African and American artists, before they danced along to her single "Attention," with their families.

Viewers were asked to make donations to TeamLove.com, a non-profit that "rushes critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world," according to it's website, it has raised over three million towards its mission so far.

Check out more clips from Diddy's dance-a-thon below.






From Your Site Articles
african diaspora burna boy coronavirus coronavirus outbreak diddy nigeria social media tiwa savage coronavirus in africa
News Brief
Davido: (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1) and Aṣa: (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images).

Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in Your Feels

Davido and Aṣa singing covers of each other's songs is the sweetest thing you'll watch today.

Yesterday, Nigerian artists Davido and Aṣa had a joint jam session on Instagram Live. The artists sang covers of each other's songs and those on social media have had a lot to say about their lively performances—both good and bad. Whatever your thoughts are on the performances themselves, we reckon that's it's probably the sweetest thing you'll watch on the internet today.
Keep reading... Show less
popular
Bonang Matheba: Left (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage), Somizi Mhlongo: Centre (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images) and Black Coffee: Right (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Birley Clubs)

These South African Celebrities Are Helping to Lead COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Black Coffee and more roll up their sleeves to help South Africans in need during the national lockdown.

South Africa is currently on day-19 of its national lockdown. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the initial 21-day lockdown would be extended by another 14 days in an attempt to further flatten the curve. With 2223 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 reported deaths, in addition to an extended lockdown, many South Africans are vulnerable. However, South African celebrities are rolling up their sleeves and leading a number of relief efforts.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China

The Ugandan politician and musician has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift affected Africans and African-Americans "to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them."

Bobi Wine has teamed up with Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to "inhumane treatment" in China. They announced their plans in a joint statement on Monday.

"The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them," read the press release. "We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status."

The statement also appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad. "We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort."

READ: Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Premiere: The Music Video for ‘Uhuru Dis’ by DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly is a Gqom Musical

Watch DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's music video for 'Uhuru Dis.'

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together, a plot one associates with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dancefloor before they retreat away from the crowd.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.