These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live Will Brighten Your Mood
The artists chatted about life in Nigeria under lockdown and danced to "Odogwu" and "Killin Dem" during Diddy's fundraising dance-a-thon on Sunday.
Quarantine has led to several celebrities hosting virtual gatherings, mostly through IG Live. Yesterday, music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted an at-home dance-a-thon via the platform to raise money for coronavirus relief and was joined by a number of his famous friends including Burna Boy.
The two discussed life in Nigeria under lockdown, before engaging in a playful dance off to Burna Boy's songs "Odogwu" and "Killin' Dem." While the latter played, Burna Boy busted out his famous "gbese" and zanku legwork, while Diddy moved along to the best of his abilities (he was sporting a knee brace).
The exchange was fun and playful and led to a number of excited reactions from people on social media.
Diddy was later joined by another Afropop star, Tiwa Savage. They spoke about Diddy's hopes of visiting Nigeria and bringing together African and American artists, before they danced along to her single "Attention," with their families.
Viewers were asked to make donations to TeamLove.com, a non-profit that "rushes critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world," according to it's website, it has raised over three million towards its mission so far.
Check out more clips from Diddy's dance-a-thon below.