music news
News Brief
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 20, 2020 09:16AM EST
Oxlade's 'Oxygene' EP cover.

Listen to Oxlade's New EP 'Oxygene'

The Nigerian afrofusion artist shares his debut EP just in time for weekend listening.

UPDATE 03/27: Oxlade's new EP Oxygene is here. The six-track project features catchy afrofusion production from Spax, Dera, Lussh, Echo and London-based producer Nosa Apollo. One of the EP's standouts is the track "Tables Turn" featuring British-Nigerian artist Moelogo.

The project Oxalde's debut EP, and is an introduction to the eclectic sounds of the Lagos-based artist, who made noise last year with a strong of memorable collaborations.

Stream the full EP underneath.



Continue for original post:

Buzzing Nigerian afro-fusion artist Oxlade shares his new single "Away," the first release from his upcoming six-track EP Oxygene.

On the Spax-produced track, the artist fuses elements of afropop, highlife, R&B, and more to deliver a catchy and melodic sound. The track's many sonic elements are a reflection of Oxlade's own musical influences, which range from Afrobeat to hip-hop and country.

"Music is the air that I breathe, which is why I've named the EP 'Oxygene," says the artist about his upcoming EP. "With the play on words with 'Oxy' being my nickname and the biological 'gene,' I'm letting out a part of myself to the world which contains love, consciousness and pain."

The Lagos-based artist released his first single, the dance-worthy "Shugar," in 2018. Since then he's released the song 'Sing', with fellow star newcomer Fireboy DML, and featured on songs like "Causing Trouble" with DJ Tunez and "Mamiwota" with rapper Blaqbonez.

His latest project, Oxygene is due out on March 27.

Check out 'Away" down below.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
nigerian music nigerian songs oxlade afrobeats afropop afro fusion music news
News Brief
youtu.be

Juls Drops New Music Video for 'Soweto Blues' Featuring Busiswa and Jaz Karis

The Ghanaian-British producer heads to South Africa for the music video for the amapiano-inspired track.

Heavyweight Ghanaian-British producer Juls shares his first offering of 2020, and it does not disappoint.

The producer enlists South African music star Busiswa and London's Jaz Karis for the jazz-inflected "Soweto Blues," which also boasts elements of South Africa's dominant electronic sound, Amapiano. The slow-burner features airy vocals from Karis who features prominently on the 3-minute track, while Busiswa delivers a standout bridge in her signature high-energy tone.

"The song dubbed "Soweto Blues" is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people," read the song's YouTube description. The video premiered earlier today on The Fader. "The energy is amazing, the people are lovely and I've found a second home — especially the vibrancy of Soweto," the producer told The Fader about his trip to Soweto for the making of the video "Jaz Karis is singing a love song, which is symbolic of my new love of Soweto and I'm honoured to have worked with Busiswa whom I have been a fan of for a long time."

Fittingly, the music video sees Juls traveling through the township, taking in its sights and energy. The video, directed by Nigel Stöckl, features striking shots of the popular area and its skilled pantsula dancers.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Still from YouTube.

Watch the Thrilling Music Video for Niniola's 'Fantasy,' Featuring Femi Kuti

We've had this banger on repeat while social distancing.

Niniola has released the music video for her infectious single "Fantasy," featuring Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti.

The track, produced by Kel-P, is a sultry banger, featuring mellifluous vocals from Niniola, and groovy saxophone riffs and horn arrangements from Kuti. It's one of the best collaborations we've heard so far this year (and we've had it on repeat as we quarantine).

The music video, directed by Sesan, takes place at New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Nigeria and features colorful scenes and energetic dancers, wearing looks inspired by the late Fela Kuti's all-female dance crew, the Kalakuta Queens.

"I used to watch videos of Fela Kuti and Femi Kuti, and I loved the music but I also loved the way the dancers moved their waist and hips," says Niniola. "I always wanted to do that. It was a childhood dream to record with the legend Femi Kuti. It's one thing to have that dream, another for it to come to pass and you actually love the record. The vibe was surreal—we were shooting in The Shrine, the home of Afrobeat!"

The collaboration was originally released in February, and is the singer's latest offering since she released the high-energy "Omo Rapala" in January. The artist is on track to release her sophomore album later this year.

Check out the vibrant music video for "Fantasy" below.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of YouTube.

YouTube's Online Festival Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend

Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales and several other African artists are set to perform live this weekend on YouTube's online festival, 'Stay Home #WithMe'.

YouTube has announced its "Stay Home #WithMe" online festival which is set to take place this weekend on March 28th and 29th.

The online festival, which will be free of charge for fans, will host live performances from several African artists including Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales, Nadia Nakai, Sarz & Wurld and several others.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo by Annie Risemberg / AFP via Getty Images.

Malians Heading to Voting Polls Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

The Malian government has announced that the parliamentary election scheduled to take place this weekend will continue.

Malians are set to head to the voting polls this coming Sunday in spite of the coronavirus outbreak and a raging jihadist conflict.

AFP reports that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced that the parliamentary election would continue "in scrupulous respect of protective measures."

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.