Watch Oxlade's Colorful New Music Video for 'Away'
Oxlade drops the visuals for 'Away', the first release from his recent six-track EP titled 'Oxygene'.
The music video opens with a panoramic shot of Volkswagen's classic Beetle being driven by Oxlade across a bridge. The bright orange car is seen consistently throughout the music video as the artist sings to his supposed love interest about travelling far away together. Aside from the car, the video makes use of color in a conspicuous way. Scenes of the inner city's built environment are juxtaposed with shots of the ocean and its relative sense of calm. Towards the end of the music video, we see the bright orange car yet as we did in the opening scene. The two lovers hop in and presumably make their way to an undisclosed location.
In OkayAfrica's recent interview with the artist, he spoke about comparisons of his work to that of Wande Coal's saying:
"First of all, nobody can be like Wande Coal. He is what you get once in a hundred years. You listen to a Fireboy melody, you hear Wande Coal. You listen to mine, you hear Wande Coal. He inspired all of us. I remember when I was around 10 or 11, I had this walkman and I would put my CD in. One day, I was listening to Mo Hits and one of my uncles, who is a sound mixer heard me and told me he had to get me into the studio to record something. And he did and that was my first demo and it was inspired by Wande Coal. So, I'm not trying to be the new Wande Coal, I want to be the new Oxlade."
Watch the music video for "Away" below:
Oxlade - Away ( Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
Stream Oxlade's Oxygene EP on Apple Music:
Stream Oxlade's Oxygene EP on Spotify:
