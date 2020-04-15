Watch Oxlade's Colorful New Music Video for 'Away'

music
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 15, 2020 08:27AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Oxlade drops the visuals for 'Away', the first release from his recent six-track EP titled 'Oxygene'.

Nigerian artist Oxlade has just dropped the visuals to his recent song titled "Away", the first track on his recent six-track Oxygene EP which he released at the end of last month. The TG Omari-directed music video is just as vibrant as the fusion of Afro-pop, highlife and R&B elements which all work together to make the track so infectious.

The music video opens with a panoramic shot of Volkswagen's classic Beetle being driven by Oxlade across a bridge. The bright orange car is seen consistently throughout the music video as the artist sings to his supposed love interest about travelling far away together. Aside from the car, the video makes use of color in a conspicuous way. Scenes of the inner city's built environment are juxtaposed with shots of the ocean and its relative sense of calm. Towards the end of the music video, we see the bright orange car yet as we did in the opening scene. The two lovers hop in and presumably make their way to an undisclosed location.

In OkayAfrica's recent interview with the artist, he spoke about comparisons of his work to that of Wande Coal's saying:

"First of all, nobody can be like Wande Coal. He is what you get once in a hundred years. You listen to a Fireboy melody, you hear Wande Coal. You listen to mine, you hear Wande Coal. He inspired all of us. I remember when I was around 10 or 11, I had this walkman and I would put my CD in. One day, I was listening to Mo Hits and one of my uncles, who is a sound mixer heard me and told me he had to get me into the studio to record something. And he did and that was my first demo and it was inspired by Wande Coal. So, I'm not trying to be the new Wande Coal, I want to be the new Oxlade."

Watch the music video for "Away" below:

Oxlade - Away ( Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Stream Oxlade's Oxygene EP on Apple Music:

Stream Oxlade's Oxygene EP on Spotify:

Image vcourtesy of artist.

