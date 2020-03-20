Listen to Oxlade's Infectious New Single 'Away'
The track is the first single from the Nigerian Afro-fusion artist's forthcoming EP 'Oxygene.'
Buzzing Nigerian afro-fusion artist Oxlade shares his new single "Away," the first release from his upcoming six-track EP Oxygene.
On the Spax-produced track, the artist fuses elements of afropop, highlife, R&B, and more to deliver a catchy and melodic sound. The track's many sonic elements are a reflection of Oxlade's own musical influences, which range from Afrobeat to hip-hop and country.
"Music is the air that I breathe, which is why I've named the EP 'Oxygene," says the artist about his upcoming EP. "With the play on words with 'Oxy' being my nickname and the biological 'gene,' I'm letting out a part of myself to the world which contains love, consciousness and pain."
The Lagos-based artist released his first single, the dance-worthy "Shugar," in 2018. Since then he's released the song 'Sing', with fellow star newcomer Fireboy DML, and featured on songs like "Causing Trouble" with DJ Tunez and "Mamiwota" with rapper Blaqbonez.
His latest project, Oxygene is due out on March 27.
Check out 'Away" down below.
