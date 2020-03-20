music news
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 20, 2020 09:16AM EST
Oxlade's 'Oxygene' EP cover.

Listen to Oxlade's Infectious New Single 'Away'

The track is the first single from the Nigerian Afro-fusion artist's forthcoming EP 'Oxygene.'

Buzzing Nigerian afro-fusion artist Oxlade shares his new single "Away," the first release from his upcoming six-track EP Oxygene.

On the Spax-produced track, the artist fuses elements of afropop, highlife, R&B, and more to deliver a catchy and melodic sound. The track's many sonic elements are a reflection of Oxlade's own musical influences, which range from Afrobeat to hip-hop and country.

"Music is the air that I breathe, which is why I've named the EP 'Oxygene," says the artist about his upcoming EP. "With the play on words with 'Oxy' being my nickname and the biological 'gene,' I'm letting out a part of myself to the world which contains love, consciousness and pain."

The Lagos-based artist released his first single, the dance-worthy "Shugar," in 2018. Since then he's released the song 'Sing', with fellow star newcomer Fireboy DML, and featured on songs like "Causing Trouble" with DJ Tunez and "Mamiwota" with rapper Blaqbonez.

His latest project, Oxygene is due out on March 27.

Check out 'Away" down below.


Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at Rudolstadt-Festival 2019. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Cancelled

After initially moving forward with a lineup that included Burna Boy, Seun Kuti and other African acts; organizers of the music festival have now announced its cancellation.

UPDATE 3/18:

Glastonbury 2020 has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The organizers made the announcement on Wednesday, after confirming headliners just last week amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The full lineup included acts like Burna Boy, Seun Kuti and Sampa the Great. It was later determined that the festival, scheduled for June 24-28, would fall extremely close to the predicted peak of coronavirus in the UK.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event," said organizers in a statement, "but following the new government measures announced this week—and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty—this is now our only viable option." The full announcement was made via the festival's Instagram page, which also outlined refund policies for ticket holders. Read the full statement below.


Continue for original story:

The organizers of Glastonbury, the UK's premiere music and arts festival, have moved forward with announcing its 2020 anniversary lineup despite coronavirus fears.

The extensive lineup was unveiled last week, and features Burna Boy, as well as fellow Nigerian musician Seun Kuti, who was set to perform at Coachella this year before the festival was postponed till October. Zambian artist Sampa the Great is also slated to perform.

The announcement was made on March 13, in the midst of coronavirus shutdowns. "As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June," said the festival's co-organiser Emily Eavis in an Instagram post. "We are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so," she added.

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on earth."

This year's Glastonbury headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Taylor Swift.

Still from Chika's NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Watch Nigerian-American Rapper, Chika, Grace NPR's Tiny Desk

The artist took to NPR's Tiny Desk to perform tracks from her new EP 'Industry Games.'

Rising Nigerian-American rapper Chika is the latest artist to grace NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

The artist lets her clever wordplay and flow take center stage during her no-frills performance. She ran through several tracks from her new EP Industry Games, including its tile track, as well as the songs "Songs About You," "Balencies," "Crown, and "Intro."

Tanzanian Rapper Mwana FA Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Bongo Flava artist recently confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged that people follow the hygiene guidelines issued by their relevant authorities.

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, real name Khamis Mwinjuma, recently confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to social media, the Bongo Flava artist shared the news in a video showing himself in self-isolation at an undisclosed location.

Photo courtesy of Mike Song / Beating Heart.

Watch Tanzanian Up-and-Comer Mike Song's New Video For 'Temptation'

Video Premiere: "This song is my real story, this is me. I am the kid hustling on the streets, life is hard fighting all day, every day just to get by," says the rising artist Mike Song.

Mike Song's story is a compelling one.

At 17, he was living homeless in Dar Es Salaam, when he saw an ad for a music production workshop in Zanzibar. Mike managed to borrow enough money to make his way over and it was at that workshop that he met Beating Heart Project production team Saronde.

"Temptation" was born during those days at the workshop, as "Mike stepped up to the mic and proceeded to enchant the room with the sweetness and sincerity of his voice," Beating Heart mentions. "When he was asked what the song was about, Mike spoke about how his father had died when he was young, he was looking after his mother and younger sister and was tempted to give up pursuing his dreams of music to get a normal job."

"This song is my real story, this is me. I am the kid hustling on the streets, life is hard fighting all day, every day just to get by," Mike Song tells OkayAfrica. "My creative struggle is real; my friends support me but I often feel the temptation to quit—I also hear the voice of my father telling me not to give up. My passion is singing and know deep down that life is going to be OK because I have my friends and family, but for now I have to focus on my dreams of being a successful performer."

Watch out music video premiere for "Temptation" below, the song is out today on Beating Heart.

