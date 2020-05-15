music
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
May. 15, 2020 08:20AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Shizzi Recruits Davido and Wale on New Single 'Won Le Ba'.

Shizzi Recruits Davido and Wale on New Single 'Won Le Ba'

The track is Shizzi's first official single of the year and with Wale and Davido featured on it, it's an undeniable collaborative hit.

Nigerian producer Shizzi has just dropped his first official single of the year titled "Won Le Ba". The laid-back track features Nigerian superstar Davido and American-Nigerian rapper Wale. With artists such as these, its unsurprising that the number is a collaborative hit you'll have stuck on repeat.

"Won Le Ba" is a fusion of Afro-pop and Afro-house with elements of Afrobeats that collectively results in an undeniably infectious song. While Shizzi and Davido handle the opening verses and chorus and Wale delivers an impressive hook, the track makes for some easy listening with just enough bounce to get you onto the dance floor.

Shizzi is reportedly gearing up to release his next project and if this track is anything to go by, it promises to be an enjoyable body of work.

Davido continues to release some pretty dope collaborations including Angel's 'Blessings' remix with French Montana and more recently, the "Mafa Mafa" music video with Dremo, Peruzzi and The Flowolf.

Wale, on the other hand, remains true to his love for Afrobeats and working with fellow Nigerian artists. Speaking in an interview with OkayAfrica back in 2018, the artist said, "I've always experimented with Afrobeats and stuff like that." He went on to add that, "I've always been in tune with what's going on in Nigeria. I've worked with a lot of Nigerian artists." Revisit that interview here.

Listen to "Won Le Ba" below:

Davido Ft. Shizzi & Wale – Won Le Ba www.youtube.com

Listen to "Won Le Ba" on Apple Music:

Listen to "Won Le Ba" on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
nigerian music davido wale shizzi nigeria music
Popular
Artwork by: Zarlasht Zia & Niek Dekker

Listen to Joya Mooi's Meditative New Single 'Hold You Tight'

Premiere: the Dutch-South African singer reflects on love and trust issues on her first release of the year.

Amsterdam-based artist Joya Mooi shares her latest single, "Hold You Tight."

The reflective song, produced by Blazehoven, is a soothing mix of soul sounds and ambient R&B complete with pensive lyrics and an infectious hook. It sees Mooi musing on past trust issues, self-perception and the outcomes of unhealthy relationships.

"Fortunately I'm now in a phase where I really trust positive things will come to me. And that I deserve all the things that I work for," she tells OkayAfrica. "But that wasn't always the case. In 'Hold You Tight' I really wanted to connect my past self with the circumstances that life used to put me in."

"Growing up I hardly witnessed healthy relationships," she explains further in a press release. "That's why I always thought I wasn't able to have a healthy relationship myself. I became quite skeptical about anything that was positive. In 'Hold You Tight' I'm speaking about themes as distrust, love and self-stigma. The desires I had in life, relationships and dealing with patterns created by the generations before me."

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Laliboi Wants His Music to Heal You

We chat to the South African alternative rapper Laliboi about his new EP 'Xam.'