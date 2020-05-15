Shizzi Recruits Davido and Wale on New Single 'Won Le Ba'
The track is Shizzi's first official single of the year and with Wale and Davido featured on it, it's an undeniable collaborative hit.
Nigerian producer Shizzi has just dropped his first official single of the year titled "Won Le Ba". The laid-back track features Nigerian superstar Davido and American-Nigerian rapper Wale. With artists such as these, its unsurprising that the number is a collaborative hit you'll have stuck on repeat.
"Won Le Ba" is a fusion of Afro-pop and Afro-house with elements of Afrobeats that collectively results in an undeniably infectious song. While Shizzi and Davido handle the opening verses and chorus and Wale delivers an impressive hook, the track makes for some easy listening with just enough bounce to get you onto the dance floor.
Shizzi is reportedly gearing up to release his next project and if this track is anything to go by, it promises to be an enjoyable body of work.
Davido continues to release some pretty dope collaborations including Angel's 'Blessings' remix with French Montana and more recently, the "Mafa Mafa" music video with Dremo, Peruzzi and The Flowolf.
Wale, on the other hand, remains true to his love for Afrobeats and working with fellow Nigerian artists. Speaking in an interview with OkayAfrica back in 2018, the artist said, "I've always experimented with Afrobeats and stuff like that." He went on to add that, "I've always been in tune with what's going on in Nigeria. I've worked with a lot of Nigerian artists." Revisit that interview here.
Listen to "Won Le Ba" below:
Davido Ft. Shizzi & Wale – Won Le Ba www.youtube.com
Listen to "Won Le Ba" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Won Le Ba" on Spotify:
