Watch Dremo and Davido's New Music Video for 'Mabel'
Dremo features Davido in the new laid-back visuals for his latest track 'Mabel'.
Produced by the talented Milakeyzz, the mellow track sees both artists singing about a love interest called Mabel. They're both clearly infatuated with her as they sing "I wanna wake up with me girl in the morning light / I make her breakfast in bed and she feel alright / Today you no go do anything."
The music video itself was directed by the prolific Director Q. The crisp visuals are pretty straightforward with alternating shots of Davido and Dremo each putting their best foot forward in an attempt to woo their respective love interests. Overall, it's a fun music video with just enough bounce to have you wanting to get up and dance.
Just last week, the duo teamed up with Peruzzi and The Flowolf for the energetic "Mafa Mafa" music video. Signed to Davido's record label back in 2016, Dremo has been steadily solidifying his place in the world of Afrobeats and we certainly love to see it.
Watch the music video for "Mabel" below:
Dremo - Mabel (Official Video) ft. Davido www.youtube.com
Listen to "Mabel" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Mabel" on Spotify:
