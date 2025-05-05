Louddaaa Is Designing the Sound for Your Favorite Afrobeats Artists

Kehinde Alabi, better known as Louddaaa, interned as a sound engineer in Port Harcourt before moving to Lagos about five years ago. He started seeking employment as a sound engineer since it seemed production didn't make sense — he hadn't produced in over a year as production jobs weren't readily available. He submitted his CVs to studios, companies, and radio stations, but "they all rejected me," Louddaaa recalls in a recent Zoom conversation with OkayAfrica.

A friend would send him a vacancy post that turned out to beMavin Records. "Are these people trying to scam me or something?" he remembers thinking, but he sent his credentials and got the job after a series of interviews. "It was a miracle," he says, "and I told myself I would be the best recording engineer ever because it felt like a second chance for me. I had hope again."

The journey to becoming a producer was even more interesting, relates Louddaaa. He selected beats and recorded the Mavin Records artists, but stayed back after every session to arrange beats. Due to his residence being on the Mainland, going to the other side of Lagos was stressful each evening. While making beats one night, Don Jazzy entered the studio and heard something he was making. "Can we try Ayra [Starr] on this?" the don asked, and soon enough, Louddaaa got locked in with the newly minted star, whose debut EP and album he would significantly influence.

Still, Louddaaa was unconvinced he was a producer. Sometimes, he flunked the producer sessions he was booked for since he didn't think he could replicate the genius of Ayra Starr's songs. "Working with her was different; we had a deep connection," he would explain. "It was easy; there was no tension. We simply exchanged ideas. They were ideas that took us six months to create; now you want me to create a beat on the spot?" "It took a while for me to start playing that role of a producer," he says, "because I kept telling myself: 'I don't know why they love this thing that I'm doing. What do they like? This is not really making sense to me.' I wasn't sure about myself. It took me a while to say, 'Bro, it's happening already. They like this."

Since those days of uncertainty, Louddaaa has imprinted his sound more visibly on the colorful skies of contemporary Afrobeats. Shining with a deeply personal energy, the mellow and measured quality of Louddaaa's sound has shaped the early careers of new-age Mavin artists, fromMagixx toBayanni andBoy Spyce. This isn't a mere coincidence, he tells OkayAfrica. "Whenever I want to work with an artist, the first thing I do is try to engage them," he says. "I have a conversation with them and understand where they are. Then I try to create a sound based on all the information I have that I think is unique to your story."



He applied the same approach withDavido, collaborating on two tracks for his recent album,5IVE. Louddaaa had tried connecting with the star in 2021 and subsequent years, but nothing came out of those efforts. Then, in February of last year, he was inspired by the Holy Spirit — Louddaaa is a firm believer — to create music for Davido, which he collaborated on with his friend, Dayo Grey. "I was very intentional," he says. "I listen to David a lot, and I have an idea of where he is based on all the songs and features he has done in the past. I also have an idea of where he should be in terms of music, and I just put all those things together."

They made 'Anything,' which stands out as an exceptional high point even among an album characterized by its triumphant moments. Davido had committed to recording the track, and Louddaaa still had many ideas to explore. He wanted something vintage for Davido, a beat with the rustic qualities of the classic "Aye," whose chorus he enthusiastically sings. "I told him, let's go back to that old David," he explains. "Let's create a 2024 record that has an element of the old David but still feels good for this age that we're in. That's how we made '10 Kilo,' I sent it to my songwriter friend, and he came up with some ideas, the melodies, and everything."

Louddaaa has worked with the likes of Davido, Ayra Starr, Lojay, Black Sherif, Simi and more. Photo by Lex Ash