Listen to Mavin Records' Newest Signee Boy Spyce

Photo provided by Mavin Records.
The Lagos-based newcomer delivers a genre-hopping debut EP.
Nigeria's well-cemented label Mavin Records are introducing the latest addition to their roster: Boy Spyce.
The new name comes with a genre-hopping 5-song EP titled Boy Spyce, and its accompanying lead single "Nobody," a feel-good and bouncy romantic ballad.
The rest of the EP sees the Lagos-born and raised artist (born Ugbekile David Osameke) juggling light guitars, afro-fusion beat work, and R&B elements for a well-rounded affair.
One of the clear highlights here for us is "Wayo" and its seductive, dance floor-0ready style reminiscent of Boy Spyce's label mate Rema.
Take a listen to Boy Spyce's self-titled debut EP on Mavin Records and check out the music vidoe for "Nobody" below.
