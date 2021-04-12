Watch Mr Eazi Escape Capture & Become 'The Don' In New Short Film
A new and striking six-minute visual from the emPawa boss man.
Mr Eazi comes through with a new 'short film' to accompany "The Don," the standout single off his Something Else EP.
The new video, directed by Babs, starts off with a prison transportation scene in which 'The Don' (Mr Eazi) is broken out of police capture and taken to back to the area he rules over. The rest of the visual is packed with striking shots of kids getting "Don Eazi" tattoos, dancers with creepy clown masks and a beautiful waterfall scene.
The operatic afro-trap single "The Don," produced by Killertunes and E Kelly, showcases Eazi's expanding sonic world and musical output.
Speaking with OkayAfrica in a recent interview, Mr Eazi told us about his excitement for what's still to come from the ever-burgeoning African music scene, saying ""I feel like afropop is at the place hip-hop was in like 1990 or 1991."
Watch "The Don" short film below and read our full interview with Mr Eazi here.
Mr Eazi - The Don (Short Film) youtu.be
- Mr Eazi Reveals Artists Recruited Onto emPawa Africa Program ... ›
- Tega Starr & Mr Eazi Send Their Love With the New Visuals For ... ›
- Mr Eazi and J Balvin Cross Continents to Bring Us 'Lento' - OkayAfrica ›
- Beyoncé's New 'Lion King' Album Features Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi ... ›
- Mr Eazi's emPawa Is Reopening to Submissions - OkayAfrica ›
- Mr Eazi: "Music Has Made Me Understand & Investigate What It ... ›
- Watch the Official Video For Mr Eazi, Nicki Minaj & Major Lazer's 'Oh ... ›
- The Music Business of Mr Eazi - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: Mr Eazi's 'Something Else' Is Afrobeats Excellence ›
- Watch Mr Eazi Shout Out "the Whole of Africa" at Coachella ... ›