mr eazi
News Brief
Music News
Apr. 12, 2021 12:03PM EST
(Youtube)

Mr Eazi in "The Don" video.

Watch Mr Eazi Escape Capture & Become 'The Don' In New Short Film

A new and striking six-minute visual from the emPawa boss man.

Mr Eazi comes through with a new 'short film' to accompany "The Don," the standout single off his Something Else EP.

The new video, directed by Babs, starts off with a prison transportation scene in which 'The Don' (Mr Eazi) is broken out of police capture and taken to back to the area he rules over. The rest of the visual is packed with striking shots of kids getting "Don Eazi" tattoos, dancers with creepy clown masks and a beautiful waterfall scene.

The operatic afro-trap single "The Don," produced by Killertunes and E Kelly, showcases Eazi's expanding sonic world and musical output.

Speaking with OkayAfrica in a recent interview, Mr Eazi told us about his excitement for what's still to come from the ever-burgeoning African music scene, saying ""I feel like afropop is at the place hip-hop was in like 1990 or 1991."

Watch "The Don" short film below and read our full interview with Mr Eazi here.

Mr Eazi - The Don (Short Film) youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
mr eazi the don mr eazi the don mr eazi the don video
Popular
Photo by Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

South Africans Confronted with Reality of Continued Homophobic Murders

South Africans are rallying under the online banner of #JusticeForLulu after Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela, a member of the LGBT community, was brutally murdered.

A 40-year-old South African man, Andile "Lulu" Ntuthela, was recently murdered and buried in a shallow grave in what is believed to be an act of homophobia. Ntuthela's body was reportedly only found eleven days after his tragic death. The 28-year-old suspect, who has not been named as yet, is expected to appear at the Kwa-Nobuhle Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape today. LGBT activists and allies of the community have arranged to protest at the court today while many South Africans on social media are demanding justice under the banner of #JusticeForLulu.
Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Twitter Set to Build New Africa Headquarters in Ghana

According to Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and co-founder, their new Africa headquarters will be in Ghana — beating strong contenders such as South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.