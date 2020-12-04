Mr Eazi and J Balvin Cross Continents to Bring Us 'Lento'
This sizzling afropop and reggaeton hit is surely a collab sent straight from heaven.
In an end of year collaboration sent straight from heaven, Nigeria's Mr Eazi and Colombia's J Balvin join forces and cultures to bring fans "Lento." The two continue their delectable cross-continental bond on the brilliant and infectious new hit.
The sizzling new single has something for fans of afropop, reggaeton, and everything in between.
The two music giants manage to perfectly bridge and melt their musical worlds together on an unmistakable Nigerian beat, courtesy of bad ass producer KILLERTUNES. All the while exchanging lyrics in Spanish, Yoruba and English, with a nod to Elvis Crespo's merengue classic "Suavemente."
The pair have a history, with collaborations like "Como Un Bebé" from Balvin's 2019 album Oasis and "Arcoíris" off of his project Colores under their belts.
Of the special connection Mr Eazi says, "Since we connected in 2018, J BALVIN and I have been like brothers." The two first connected when Balvin selected Eazi as his opening act on his 2018 North American Tour.
He continues, "He's been bringing me into his world of urbano and reggaeton, and I've been introducing him to mine. It's been a cross-cultural interplay and marriage between what I feel are cousins. It's in that spirit that we made 'Lento,' one of many records we've recorded together."
Watch the official dance video for "Lento" here.
Mr Eazi - Lento (feat. J Balvin) [Official Dance Video] www.youtube.com
