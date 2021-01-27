awards
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 27, 2021 07:32AM EST
Image supplied by the 2021 Mtv Africa Music Awards Kampala

Nasty C

Here is the Performance Lineup for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala

The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards has announced their exciting performance lineup featuring Nasty C, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz and more.

The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) has released the highly-anticipated performance lineup ahead of the virtual award show's premiere in Uganda. South African rapper Nasty C will reportedly return to the stage after his last performance in 2016. This year's lineup is sure to keep music fans glued to their screens and dancing along. Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Sheebah Karungi, Diamond Platnumz, Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95, Soraia Ramos, Calema are all slated to perform.

Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, who has scored five MAMAs nominations, will also be making a return to the MAMAs stage. Making her MAMAs performance debut is first-time nominee Sheebah Karungi representing Uganda. She has scored two nods in the "Best Female" and "Best Ugandan Act" categories. Hip hop performances lead the awards show with Suspect 95 from Côte d'Ivoire who is a contender in the "Best Hip Hop" category with Nasty C and Kenya's Khaligraph Jones. Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos as well as Calema from São Tomé and Principe will also have performance debuts on the MAMAs stage and are nominated for "Song of The Year". Meanwhile Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz and Calema are contesting for "Artist of The Year".

The virtual show will be broadcasted to MTV's global audience in 180 countries and will air locally on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on 20 February 2021. According to Le'Afrinique, more performers will be announced in the next few days, as well as finalists for the "MAMAs Generation Change Award", which will recognize youth change-makers on the continent.

Podcast cover art.

Bobi Wine's Release Detailed in Latest Episode of 'The Messenger'

Trauma is the topic on the podcast's latest episode: "The Ballot or The Bullet."

The latest episode of The Messenger is something to behold.

Created by Sudanese-American rapper Bas, The Messenger throws the spotlight on the thunderous circumstances many African countries face, with a close focus on Ugandan politician Bobi Wine.

In his most recent traumatic experience, Wine and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi were released from a nearly two-week military house arrest following the ruling of a Ugandan court. Keeping up with current events and circumstances that Wine finds himself in, the latest episode of the podcast recounts the traumatic events that led to Wine's very public abuse and eventual house arrest.

Upon his release, Wine spoke with The Messenger and had this to say, "I want to remind the world that we went in this election knowing how corrupt the staff of the electoral commission is. We saw this through the campaign and the world saw how much was oppressed, how biased and one sided the electoral commission was, and how much it was in the full grip of General Museveni. And therefore we are going to test every legal test, we shall take every legal test. We shall take every legal step. And indeed we shall take every moral and morally proactive, nonviolent, but legal and peaceful step to see that we liberate ourselves. The struggle has not ended. It is just beginning."

Listen to Episode 7 of The Messenger here.

