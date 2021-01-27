Here is the Performance Lineup for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala
The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards has announced their exciting performance lineup featuring Nasty C, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz and more.
The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) has released the highly-anticipated performance lineup ahead of the virtual award show's premiere in Uganda. South African rapper Nasty C will reportedly return to the stage after his last performance in 2016. This year's lineup is sure to keep music fans glued to their screens and dancing along. Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Sheebah Karungi, Diamond Platnumz, Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95, Soraia Ramos, Calema are all slated to perform.
Read: MTV Africa Music Awards Announces Top 20 'Listeners' Choice' Finalists
Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, who has scored five MAMAs nominations, will also be making a return to the MAMAs stage. Making her MAMAs performance debut is first-time nominee Sheebah Karungi representing Uganda. She has scored two nods in the "Best Female" and "Best Ugandan Act" categories. Hip hop performances lead the awards show with Suspect 95 from Côte d'Ivoire who is a contender in the "Best Hip Hop" category with Nasty C and Kenya's Khaligraph Jones. Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos as well as Calema from São Tomé and Principe will also have performance debuts on the MAMAs stage and are nominated for "Song of The Year". Meanwhile Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz and Calema are contesting for "Artist of The Year".
The virtual show will be broadcasted to MTV's global audience in 180 countries and will air locally on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on 20 February 2021. According to Le'Afrinique, more performers will be announced in the next few days, as well as finalists for the "MAMAs Generation Change Award", which will recognize youth change-makers on the continent.
