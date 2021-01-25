south african hip-hop
Jan. 25, 2021 05:14AM EST
Supplied.

Blaq Diamond deservedly occupy the top spot in this year's list of the hottest new wave MCs.

Peep MTV Base’s Hottest MCs New Wave 2021 List

Here's the full list of MTV Base's annual list of the hottest South African new wave MCs.

In recognition of the new wave, MTV Base, since last year, follows up their main Hottest SA MCs List with Hottest MCs New Wave.

As is always the case every year, the list was decided upon by a panel of insiders who are clued up on South African hip-hop.

This year's panel members were: DJ Nikki Newlands, music curator Kabelo Makhudu, DJ Zan D, writer Misa Narrates, event MC and presenter Uncle Vinny and journalist Jade Kelly. The panel was hosted by MTV Base presenter and rapper Tshego Koke.

Below is the final list:

MTV Base’s Hottest MCs New Wave 2021 List

1. Blaq Diamond

2. Touchline

3. Lucasraps

4. Dee Koala

5. 25K

6. Indigo Stella

7. Maglera Doe Boy

8. Tumi Tladi

9. Hanna

10. Benny Chill

south african hip-hop
