Featuring Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Ckay, and more
Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we've had on repeat this month.
Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Burna Boy 'B. D'OR' feat. WizKid
Nigerian musical heavyweights Burna Boy and Wizkid joined forces yet again to bring fans an upbeat, musical event of note. After dropping the single "B. D'Or" late last year, the respective Grammy-award winning musicians released the music video — and the visuals are everything and more. The track comes from Nigerian-British producer P2j and grabs its inspiration from one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players, the Ballon d'Or.
Ayra Starr 'Beggie Beggie' ft. CKay
Nigerian singer Ayra Starr joins forces with fellow Nigerian crooner CKay to bring fans a passionate reminder of how complex romantic relationships can be. The 19-year singer-songwriter has finally gifted us with the accompanying visuals to power ballad 'Beggie Beggie', off of her 2021 debut album 19 & Dangerous. The passion-driver music video features a strong nostalgic presence as the fashion choices favor old Nollywood styles and attitudes making waves again.
Adekunle Gold 'Mercy'
Adekunle Gold is back with his latest "Mercy." In "Mercy," Gold merges his sound with the lighthearted, tropical dancehall beat. Credits are given to producer Blaise Beatz for his talents and slick electronic elements added to the single, as well as singer-songwriter—and Gold's better half—Simi, adding a hypnotic introduction to make sure this song hits your playlist (she also mixed it!).
Skiibii 'Baddest Boy (Remix)' ft. Davido
Superstar Davido aka "baddest" appropriately hops on the "Baddest Boy" remix from Skiibii. This one is sure to bang on the dance floors across Nigeria and beyond. It was produced by Rucheck.
Rema x FKA twigs 'jealousy'
"Jealousy" is a fire new collaboration between FKA Twigs and Nigeria's young star Rema. The Nigerian artist hops in on the second verse of the song to drop a laidback verse about a girl who's too much in her feelings. "Jealousy" is Rema's first drop of 2022, following last year which saw him release the standout tracks "Bounce" and "Soundgasm," both of which made it onto our Best Nigerian Songs of the Year list.
SPINALL feat. Adekunle Gold 'CLOUD 9'
Nigeria's Spinall and Adekunle Gold shared the new visuals for "Cloud 9," their groovy collaboration from late last year. The eye-catching party video was shot and directed by Dammy Twitch in Lagos. The track, which was produced and co-written by Spinall, blends elements of afropop with highlife and more.
- The 18 Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- Why Nigerian Musicians Prosper More Globally Than Other African ... ›
- Does Kenya Really Have A Naija Music Problem? - OkayAfrica ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- The Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a Playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April) - OkayAfrica ›
- 4 Artists You Should Know From Nigeria's Growing Electronic Scene ... ›
- The Best Nigerian Music Videos of 2018 - OkayAfrica ›