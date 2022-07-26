Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz & More Get Obama's Approval

Former US President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist is out and features a host of African talent killing the game.
This week, former US President Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist, and Michelle's husband did not disappoint.
The United States' 44th president shared his 44 favorite songs from his 2022 summer escapades, some ranging from Miles Davis'1959 classic "Blue in Green," to American rapper Doechii's 2022 hit "Persuasive." Obama also boasted an interest in global music, as the Hawaii-born politician stacked his list with Africa's talented children.
President Obama addressed his 35.4 million Instagram followers Tuesday, "Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it's an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here's what I've been listening to this summer." Obama's list gained favor over Africa's Giant Burna Boy as he celebrates the enormous global success of his latest album Love, Damini— album standout"Last Last" is included. Nigerian It girl Tems made the President's list with hit "Vibe Out," while Zambian songstress Sampa The Great's "Energy" featuring Sierra Leonean poet Nadeem Din-Gabisi made it to an Obama dance party or two.
Koffee stopped by to make Jamaica proud while producer Pheelz and Afro-fusion singer BNXN (formerly Buju) fly the Nigerian flag proudly as their summertime hit "Finesse" used its namesake to make it onto the highly coveted list. Obama's 2022 list might be the best one yet, as the former US President is clearly trying to stay everyone's favorite US President ever.
Check out Former US President Barack Obama's full list here.
