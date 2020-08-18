Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama's 2020 Summer Playlist
From Davido and Shatta Wale to Wizkid and Burna Boy, these are just some of the African artists who've been featured on former President Barack Obama's summer playlist.
Former American President Barack Obama recently shared his annual summer playlist. While the entire playlist is straight fire with the likes of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" and Frank Ocean's "Cayendo", it's the African heat that's certainly won our attention. From Davido and Shatta Wale to Wizkid and Burna Boy, these are just some of the dope African artists who've been featured on the former stateman's summer playlist.
READ: This Song By Nigerian Artist Rema Made It On the Obamas' 2019 Summer Playlist
Afrobeats prince Davido and fellow Nigerian alt-R&B singer Tems feature on the playlist for their "Know Your Worth (Remix)" collaboration with American crooner Khalid and the English duo, Disclosure. Jamaican talents Popcaan ("Twist & Turn" ft Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR), Princess Nokia ("Gemini"), Koffee ("Don't Walk Away" collaboration with John Legend) and the legendary Bob Marley & The Wailers ("Could You Be Loved") are also featured on the list.
Unsurprisingly, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer are on the list for their epic collaboration "Already" collaboration with Beyoncé. The riveting music video for the track dropped at the end of last month, shortly before the Black is King visual album featuring numerous African talents was released.
African Giant Burna Boy is most certainly on this playlist for his platinum-certified "Be Honest" track where he recruited the soulful Jorja Smith. Burna Boy released his much-anticipated Twice As Tall album last week and it certainly lives up to its name. Fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid is also on the playlist for his "Smile" collaboration with H.E.R. which was released mid-July of this year.
Last, but certainly not least is British-Nigerian rapper and singer Little Simz whose "one life, might live" is an undeniable banger.
Check out the rest of Obama's summer playlist below.
