music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Aug. 18, 2020 08:40AM EST
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music).

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Burna Boy performs onstage at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama's 2020 Summer Playlist

From Davido and Shatta Wale to Wizkid and Burna Boy, these are just some of the African artists who've been featured on former President Barack Obama's summer playlist.

Former American President Barack Obama recently shared his annual summer playlist. While the entire playlist is straight fire with the likes of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" and Frank Ocean's "Cayendo", it's the African heat that's certainly won our attention. From Davido and Shatta Wale to Wizkid and Burna Boy, these are just some of the dope African artists who've been featured on the former stateman's summer playlist.

READ: This Song By Nigerian Artist Rema Made It On the Obamas' 2019 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats prince Davido and fellow Nigerian alt-R&B singer Tems feature on the playlist for their "Know Your Worth (Remix)" collaboration with American crooner Khalid and the English duo, Disclosure. Jamaican talents Popcaan ("Twist & Turn" ft Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR), Princess Nokia ("Gemini"), Koffee ("Don't Walk Away" collaboration with John Legend) and the legendary Bob Marley & The Wailers ("Could You Be Loved") are also featured on the list.

Unsurprisingly, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer are on the list for their epic collaboration "Already" collaboration with Beyoncé. The riveting music video for the track dropped at the end of last month, shortly before the Black is King visual album featuring numerous African talents was released.

African Giant Burna Boy is most certainly on this playlist for his platinum-certified "Be Honest" track where he recruited the soulful Jorja Smith. Burna Boy released his much-anticipated Twice As Tall album last week and it certainly lives up to its name. Fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid is also on the playlist for his "Smile" collaboration with H.E.R. which was released mid-July of this year.

Last, but certainly not least is British-Nigerian rapper and singer Little Simz whose "one life, might live" is an undeniable banger.

Check out the rest of Obama's summer playlist below.

From Your Site Articles
south africa davido burna boy shatta wale wizkid little simz popcaan music
Popular
Image courtesy of Apple Music.

Burna Boy on His New Album: ‘It's not really my comfort zone to be in one place’

Burna Boy explains in an interview with Zane Lowe how he's always willing to explore new sounds in his albums.

Burna Boy released his new album Twice As Tall last week Friday to mixed first reactions. While some peeps were raving about how great the project was, a reasonable number of people weren't moved.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, and not necessarily in response to Twitter, Burna Boy admitted to the project being different to his previous effort.

"It's just very different because I've never really sat and been stuck in one place and had to make an album in that one place before," said Burna Boy during the interview with Zane Lowe on the Beats 1 show New Music Daily. "So this is a new experience. It's a challenge and it was a triumph. It's a challenge because it's something I'm not used to and it's not really my comfort zone to be in one place. I feel like I'm probably like a traveller. A proper caravan."

Twice as Tall features the likes of Youssou N'Dour, Naught By Nature, Sauti Sol, Stormzy and Chris Martin. Speaking on working with the latter, the Nigerian superstar said:

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Meet the Psychedelic Gnawa Blues of Bab L' Bluz

We talk to the Moroccan-French quartet about their latest album Nayda! and the new wave of women fronting Gnawa bands.